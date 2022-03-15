MTG Streets of New Capenna will incorporate magic substance called Halo

A substance called Halo will play a role in the lore surrounding the upcoming Standard-legal Magic: The Gathering set, Streets of New Capenna.

Scheduled to launch via pre-release events on April 22, Streets of New Capenna (SNC) will contain a magical substance called Halo, revealed in a Wizards Play Network (WPN) article to stores. The setting for the new Standard-legal MTG set contains five demon lord families that run the city of New Capenna, providing players with a gangster theme to the new Multiverse plane.

Halo is a “magical substance that rules the criminal underworld in New Capenna,” WotC said. And it can appear in a variety of forms, such as “crystals, liquids, and vapors.” No cards have been revealed by WotC that contain the Halo substance at time of writing. It’s likely that Halo will appear in the Streets of New Capenna web fiction, though, with stories starting to drop on March 28 and running until April 5.

The SNC set will showcase three-color shards, tied to the five families that rule New Capenna. And the triome cycle that began with the release of Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths will get completed in the upcoming set via five new Tri-lands. Each of the five demon crime lord families will have a three-color Ascendancy Enchantment tied to them as well.

An official SNC spoiler season for the upcoming MTG Standard-legal set will start on April 7. Breaking recent traditions, WotC will have the pre-release event take place first on April 22 and then have the digital launch on April 28 via Magic Online and MTG Arena. The global launch for SNC will take place on April 29.