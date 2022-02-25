When does Magic: The Gathering Streets of New Capenna set release?

An epic battle looms in the near future on the streets of New Capenna.

Wizards of the Coast will take its player base from the plane of Kamigawa to the Streets of New Capenna, where angels, demons, and organized crime rule.

Showcasing a take on gangster movies within the MTG Multiverse, Streets of New Capenna (SNC) will feature a new plane ruled by five demon crime families. The Standard-legal set shakes up traditional themes often found within MTG via the city of New Capenna, which was originally built by angels.

In a further shake-up, this time outside the lore, WotC has scheduled the SNC prerelease to take place on April 22. This is almost a week before the digital launch via Magic Online and MTG Arena on April 28 and the global launch on April 29.

This is the first time a tabletop prerelease event will take place prior to the digital launch of an MTG set. Little is known about the future set, outside of the five demon crime families and that the city of New Capenna will have an art deco noir theme. Elspeth Tirel may also appear within SNC, along with Ob Nixilis, who is potentially working with one of the five demon families.

Following the launch of SNC, WotC will release a Dungeons & Dragons crossover Commander set. Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate is scheduled to launch on June 10. Dominaria United will release in quarter three, followed by The Brothers War in the fourth quarter of 2022.