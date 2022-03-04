Ascendancy cycle returns to MTG in Streets of New Capenna with new text, look

Take control with the power of an Ascendancy Enchantment.

A preview of what to expect in the upcoming Magic: The Gathering Standard-legal set, Streets of New Capenna, aired by Wizards of the Coast tonight, showcases the return of an Ascendancy Enchantment cycle.

A Wedge three-color Ascendancy cycle was first introduced into MTG via the Khans of Tarkir block from 2014 to 2015. The three-color Enchantments showcased five Magic cards that provided various effects that activated upon entering the battlefield to a creature attacking.

In the upcoming Streets of New Capenna (SNC) set, a cycle of Ascendancy Enchantments returns to the Standard format as three-color Shards that represent the five demon lord families that run the city.

The first Ascendancy card in SNC was revealed tonight during a preview of the MTG set by WotC. Brokers Ascendancy is in the colors Green, White, and Blue—which are the same colors that represent the Brokers demon family within SNC.

Brokers Ascendancy

Brokers Ascendancy Brokers Ascendancy Golden Age Showcase Art

CMC : GWU

: GWU Type : Enchantment

: Enchantment Rarity : Rare

: Rare Ability: At the beginning of your end step, put a +1/+1 counter on each creature you control and a loyalty counter on each Planeswalker you control

Each Ascendancy Enchantment in SNC will have a regular and Golden Age version. Following an abundance of Enchantments released via NEO, it is likely the cycle of Ascendancy Enchantments will have a strong impact on a number of MTG formats.

Players can test out the new Ascendancy MTG cycle within a Limited format setting via prerelease events on April 22. A digital launch will take place on April 28 and a global tabletop release is scheduled to take place on April 29.