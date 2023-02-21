MTG Shadows Over Innistrad inches MTG Arena closer to having Pioneer format

Over 300 cards are getting added to the Explorer format.

Over 300 Magic: The Gathering cards are coming to the MTG Arena Explorer format, bringing the mode closer to the Pioneer format through Shadows Over Innistrad Remastered.

The MTG Shadows Over Innistrad Remastered set contains 302 regular cards, including the basic lands, and is scheduled to drop into MTG Arena on March 21. Cards within the set are from the Shadows Over Innistrad and Eldritch Moon sets. And an additional 81 cards are from the original Innistrad block that was first released in 2011.

A total of three Shadows Over Innistrad Remastered cards were previewed today during MTGWeekly: Sigarda’s Aid, Thing in the Ice//Awoken Horror, and Relentless Dead.

Sigarda’s Aid | Image via WotC Thing in the Ice//Awoken Horror | Image via WotC Relentless Dead | Image via WotC

Pre-orders for the Shadows Over Innistrad Remastered set on MTG Arena will start on March 7, with the launch taking place on March 21. The pre-order bundle includes Limited tokens, booster packs, and individual cards. The cost of the pre-order bundle on MTG Arena is $29.99.

10 booster packs

One golden booster pack

Three Draft tokens

One Bruna, the Fading Light card

One Bruna, the Fading Light card style

One Gisela, the Broken Blade card

One Gisela, the Broken Blade card style

Brisela, Voice of Nightmares card sleeve

WotC did not provide a timeline of when to expect all Pioneer legal cards to get uploaded to the MTG Arena Explorer format. Players will have the opportunity to experiment and test out the added cards in Shadows Over Innistrad Remastered through Limited events like Draft and Sealed.