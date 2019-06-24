MTG reveals board wipe burn with M20 Chandra’s Flame Wave

Expanding upon the concept of cards like Ritual of Soot, Magic: The Gathering has revealed a Core Set 2020 spoiler that could alter the Standard metagame.

The MTG Burn archetype continues to grow in power with the new M20 sorcery card, Chandra’s Flame Wave. Featuring Chandra as the face of Core Set 2020, Mono-Red Aggro and Gruul Mid-Range just got a huge board wipe removal card that can alter late-game matches. The only thing keeping it from being a broken card in Core Set 2020 is its mana cost and lack of instant speed.

Chandra’s Flame Wave

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Costing five mana (double red) to cast, Chandra’s Flame Wave is a sorcery card that deals two damage to a target player and each creature that player controls. Chandra’s Flame Wave will be a useful tool against opponents playing Mono-Red Aggro, White Weenies, and token decks. It also has the ability to search for copies of a Chandra planeswalker.

Upon dealing its damage, a player may search their library for Chandra’s Flame’s Fury and put it into their hand. Chandra’s Flame’s Fury is a solid overall planeswalker who controls the board state through dealing two and four damage depending on which loyalty counter is used. She can also hit an opponent for 10 damage with her ultimate.

In addition, when combined with the Core Set 2020 reprint Leyline of Anticipation, Izzet decks can cast Chandra’s Flame Wave at instant speed. This is also true when it’s used with Teferi, Time Ravelers’ plus one ability.

Chandra’s Flame Wave and Chandra Flames’s Fury are in Magic: The Gathering Core Set 2020 and will be released on July 12. MTG Arena players will have early access to the M20 set on July 2.