MTG New Capenna Maestros Ascendancy grants Flashback via sacrifice to the cause

The second Magic: The Gathering Ascendancy card via a cycle within Streets of New Capenna was revealed today, featuring the ability to replay Instant and Sorcery cards from your graveyard.

Scheduled to release digitally on April 28, the Streets of New Capenna (SNC) set will contain a cycle of three-color Ascendancy spells thematically tied to each of the five crime families that run the city. The second Ascendancy within the SNC cycle, Maestros Ascendancy, was previewed by Fazendo Nerdice today. It’s an Enchantment that grants Instant and Sorcery spells in your graveyard Flashback at the cost of sacrificing a creature.

Maestros Ascendancy

Image via WotC

Mana value : UBR

: UBR Type : Enchantment

: Enchantment Rarity : Rare

: Rare Ability: Once during each of your turns, you may cast an Instant or Sorcery spell from your graveyard by sacrificing a creature in addition to paying other costs. If a spell cast this way would be put into your graveyard, exile it instead (translation by MTGGoldfish)

The downside to Maestros Ascendancy is that the ability can only get used once per each of your turns. But it is an Enchantment, synergizing with many of the cards from NEO while providing Flashback to Instant and Sorcery spells at the cost of three mana to initially play Maestros Ascendancy, plus sacrificing a creature.

Sacrificing creatures is a common theme within the Maestro family, used in conjunction with the SNC mechanic Casualty. The Maestros Ascendancy has the potential to pop off within the Standard format, specifically within a Grixis Control or Midrange build, sacrificing creatures that have death triggers like Eyetwitch and Hunt for Specimens.

Players can test out the Ascendancy cycle and Maestros Ascendancy with the digital release of New Capenna on April 28, or via the global launch on April 29.