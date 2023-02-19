MTG Multiverse Legends drop into March of the Machine Limited formats

Wizards of the Coast is shaking up the March of Machine Limited format with Multiverse Legends, a bonus sheet of legendary Magic: The Gathering creatures that will show up in Draft booster packs.

Multiverse Legends in the March of the Machine (MOM) set are similar to previous Draft and Sealed formats like Mystical Archives in STX and Retro Artifacts from BRO that contained non-Standard legal cards but were legal to play in that set’s Limited formats. Two of the Multiverse Legends were shown during the MOM spoilers at MagicCon, showcasing how these legendary creatures can take over matches in Draft and Sealed.

Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer Atraxza, Praetors’ Voice

All of the Multiverse Legends are reprints from previous MTG sets. And all of the cards have four different types of treatments.

Regular

Foil-etched

Halo Foil

Serialized

The Retro Artifacts from BRO also received a serialized treatment, with many of those popular reprints worth money on the secondary market. Each MOM Draft booster pack will have a Multiverse Legends slot, pulled from the non-Standard legal bonus sheet. WotC didn’t specify at the time of writing the total number of Multiverse Legends on the bonus sheet.

In addition to the Multiverse Legends preview, WotC also dropped over 20 March of the Machine spoilers prior to the official spoiler season that will start on March 29 and run through April 4. Included in those spoilers were a double-faced Praetor card and the first planeswalker of the set.

Players can test out the Multiverse Legend reprints through Prerelease events that start on April 14. The global launch of March of the Machine will take place on April 21.