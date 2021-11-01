MTG humans fight back with Innistrad: Crimson Vow spoilers

Green and White human decks in the Magic: The Gathering Standard format have improved dramatically with the addition of Innistrad: Crimson Vow spoilers Ollenbock Guardian and Laid to Rest today.

Selesnya human builds never quite took off after the release of MID, lacking the tools necessary to compete against the Standard meta. The reveal of Ollenbock Guardian provides Mono-White with a solid one-drop while synergizing with GW humans. And Laid to Rest will keep human go-wide decks from running out of gas or stalling after a board wipe.

Ollenbock Guardian

Image via WotC

CMC: W

Type: Creature—Human Monk

Rarity: Uncommon

Keyword: Vigilance

Ability: Sacrifice Ollenbock Guardian—Target creature you control with a +1/+1 counter on it gains Lifelink and Indestructible until the end of the turn.

This is a loose translation and is subject to change

White in Standard lacked any good form of protection from removal. Ollenbock Guardian synergizes with Luminarch Aspirant, ensuring creatures you want to stay on the battlefield do so.

Laid to Rest

Image via WotC

CMC: 3G

Type: Enchantment

Rarity: Uncommon

Ability: Whenever a human you control dies, draw a card

Ability: Whenever a creature you control with a +1/+1 counter on it dies, you gain two life

One board wipe could typically take a GW humans deck out of commission. Laid to Rest can draw a large number of cards from a wipe, while also providing Lifegain. The Enchantment is a possible bomb in Limited too, depending on the number of Common and Uncommon humans within VOW.

Ollenbock Guardian and Laid to Rest will drop into MTG Standard digitally on Nov. 11. A global launch for VOW will take place on Nov. 19.