MTG Foundations – Everything we know so far

Wizards of the Coast is spicing up the Standard format with Magic: The Gathering Foundations, a new type of set containing reprint and new cards that will remain legal within the Standard format longer than cards from regular Standard-legal sets.

Here’s what we know about the new MTG set catered to help new and returning players get into Standard format gameplay.

What is the MTG Foundations set?

New and reprinted cards are in the Foundation set. Image via WotC

The new Foundations set in MTG is like an evolved version of Core Sets with a focus on making it easier for players to get invested in the Standard format. Core Sets used to take up a slot within the normal Standard release schedule cadence, containing mostly reprints and some new cards. The Foundations set expands upon these original themes through a Beginner and a Starter Collection box.

What is in the MTG Beginner Foundation box?

Much like Jumpstart products, the Beginner Foundations box was designed for new MTG players. The box contains 10 packs with 20 cards in each pack. For each of the five Magic mana colors (Colorless not included at this time), there are two booster packs containing only one of the five colors. Players take two packs and shuffle them together to form a deck. You can mix and match packs at will and all cards are Standard-legal.

What is in the MTG Foundation Starter Collection box packs?

The Foundations Starter Collection box contains 350 MTG cards that are Standard-legal and are more like Core Set cards from the past. We’re not sure about the specifics of the packaging and will provide more information when WotC releases it.

Are Foundations cards playable on MTG Arena?

Yes, all Foundations cards are expected to be playable on MTG Arena when the set launches.

How long are MTG Foundations cards legal to play in Standard

Despite a change to the Standard rotation in 2023, expanding the rotation duration by one year, Foundations cards will be legal to play in the Standard format until at least 2029. This is the first time in MTG history that cards in the Standard format are legal to play for longer than three years.

When does MTG Foundations release?

The release date for MTG Foundations is Nov. 15. In addition to the Beginner and Starter Collection boxes, the set will also have Playbooster and Collector booster packs. Details are limited at time of writing and we’ll provide updates with any new information once it becomes available.

Are there chase treatments in MTG Foundations set?

Alt-art treatments in Foundations set. Image via WotC

At time of writing, the only booster fun treatments shown for the MTG Foundations set were alternative full art and borderless frames. We also know that the set will contain at least five Planeswalkers, all of which will likely have a borderless version.

Chase cards weren’t prominent during the Core Set days like they are today, so we’re not sure how WotC plans to incorporate those types of cards into the MTG Foundations set beyond basic treatments like full art and borderless.

