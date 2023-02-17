MTG card prices for ONE spike with Oil Slick foil hitting $500

Multiple Magic: The Gathering cards from the Phyrexia: All Will Be One set rose in value on the secondary market this week, with the Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines Oil Slick foil spiking to $500.

Heading into Pro Tour Phyrexia, the first major tabletop tournament since 2020, several MTG cards rose dramatically in price following the global launch of Phyrexia: All Will Be One. Earlier in the week, Atraxa, Grand Unifier rose over 200 percent in value in one day and continued to spike, ending the week at $50 for its regular version.

Atraxa wasn’t the only ONE card to rise in value this week, though. The ninth Artifact Equipment in the Mirran Sword cycle, Sword of Forge and Frontier, spiked by 42 percent heading into the first Pro Tour tournament of the year. Pioneer and ONE Limited Draft are the formats at the PT, with Gruul Midrange decks in the Pioneer format using the Artifact Equipment that is now worth around $30.

Elesh Norn Mother of Machine Oil Slick foil Sword of Forge and Frontier Atraxa, Grand Unifier

WotC has a unique All Will Be One bundle releasing in March, called the Compleat bundle, showcasing Oil Slick foil treatment on a number of cards. Following the global launch of ONE, the Oil Slick foil treatment on Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines jumped from around $300 to $500 this week.

The Oil Slick foil for Atraxa, Grand Unifier rose in price, reaching around $250. Sword of Forge and Frontier’s Oil Slick foil also spiked, hitting a secondary market value of around $150. And the planeswalker Vraska, Betrayal’s Sting had its variants rise slightly in price. The only loser for the week was Ichormoon Gauntlet, dropping around 13 percent to $20.

Prices of MTG cards can vary from week to week, with the Pro Tour taking place this weekend having the potential to spike prices even more.

All images via WotC.