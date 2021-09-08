MTG Arena Sept. 8 announcements: Full notes and updates

Wizards of the Coast is preparing for the launch of Innistrad: Midnight Hunt with a new event schedule, rewards, and the MTG Arena September Open in the Historic format.

Standard rotation within MTG Arena will take place on Sept. 16 with the digital release of Innistrad: Midnight Hunt (MID). Pre-order bundles for the upcoming Standard-legal set are available for purchase until Sept. 16.

WotC has released the free code SCALEUP, rewarding players with 3,000 XP toward their Mastery levels with just over a week remaining before the MID Mastery starts. And as an apology to players who were affected by the numerous Patch 2021.08 bugs, players can use the code PARCELMYR to receive a number of gifts.

From ranked season rewards to the Arena Open, here’s what’s taking place within MTG Arena.

September Arena Open

The Arena Open is scheduled to take place from Sept. 11 to 12, featuring gameplay in the Historic format. The two-day tournament begins at 8am CT on Sept. 11, playable in best-of-one and best-of-three with an entry fee of 20,000 gold or 4,000 gems.

Players who register will receive a Svelun of Sea and Sky card sleeve and can earn up to $2,000 in cash based on match wins. All rewards, rules, and sign-up times can be found here.

MTG Arena Sept. events

Players can play Jumpstart: Historic Horizons until Oct. 14 and Tinker’s Cube is running from Sept. 3 to 16. Midweek Magic will feature Standard Singleton from Sept. 14 to 16 and AFR Quick Draft is running from Aug. 27 to Sept. 17.

The next Quick Draft will showcase STX, from Sept. 17 to Oct. 1, followed by MID from Oct. 1 to 15.

Sept. Arena 2021 ranked rewards

The September Arena season will run from Aug. 24 to Sept. 30 at 2pm CT. Rewards are based on rank and include AFR booster packs, gold, and card styles.