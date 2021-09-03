Here’s every Innistrad: Midnight Hunt booster pack and bundle

Find the rarity of cards and various art styles you want.

Werewolves are taking over the Magic: The Gathering Standard format with the release of Innistrad: Midnight Hunt.

Scheduled to globally launch on Sept. 24, Innistrad: Midnight Hunt (MID) will contain a total of four various booster packs, a pre-release box, two Commander decks, one bundle, and two MTG Arena pre-order bundles. Various alternative art cards, better known as booster fun treatments, are also available that include showcase equinox, eternal night, and borderless art frames.

Here’s every MTG tabletop and digital pack product available in MID:

Draft MID boosters

Draft boosters will contain various MID booster fun treatments and a total of 15 cards.

One double-faced Uncommon, Rare, or Mythic Rare card

One single-faced Uncommon, Rare, or Mythic Rare card

Two single-faced Uncommon cards

Nine single-faced Common cards

One eternal night full-art basic land

One helper card

One token or ad card

The basic land will always be a non-foil, according to WotC, and showcase or borderless versions will only show up around one-third of the time. Arlinn is an exception to this rule, appearing with her showcase and borderless versions a “sixth of the time” and her normal planeswalker card “two-thirds of the time.”

Set MID boosters

Set boosters will once again include art cards and have a guarantee of an eternal night basic land with a showcase art style. Random Commander cards found in the preconstructed Commander decks and four Commander-only new cards that aren’t contained within the preconstructed Commander decks are new to MID set booster packs. Cards from The List also have a 25-percent chance of showing up in MID set boosters.

One art card with a five percent chance of being signed

One foil double or single-faced Common, Uncommon, Rare, or Mythic Rare card

Two double or single-faced Common, Uncommon, Rare, or Mythic Rare cards with possible alternative art treatment

Two double or single-faced Common or Uncommon cards with possible alternative art treatment

Two single-faced Uncommon cards

Three single-faced Common cards

One eternal night full-art basic land

One token, ad, helper, or card from The List

Set boosters are also available via a box that contains a total of 30 MID set booster packs. The purchase of a set booster box will include a buy-a-box promo card, Champion of the Perished. There’s a 27-percent chance of set booster packs containing two Rare or Mythic Rare cards, three percent contain three, and one percent contain four, according to WotC.

Collector MID boosters

Collector boosters contain a number of various alternative-art booster fun, along with chances for MID Commander cards and cards from The List. Each card may be a double-faced card.

One foil showcase, borderless, or main set extended art Rare or Mythic Rare card

One showcase or borderless Rare or Mythic Rare card

Two showcase equinox Common or Uncommon cards

One extended art Commander Rare or Mythic Rare card

One extended art main set Rare or Mythic Rare card

One foil Rare or Mythic Rare card

Two foil Uncommon cards

Four foil Common cards

One foil eternal night full-art basic land card

One foil double-sided token card

Theme MID boosters

There are a total of six themed boosters in MID, representing the five Magic colors and one werewolf-themed booster. Each MID theme booster contains “one to two Mythic Rare cards and a combined total of 33 to 34 Common and Uncommon cards—plus 10 percent of theme boosters contain a booster fun variant,” according to WotC.

Prerelease MID box

Prerelease for MID is scheduled to take place on Sept. 17. A MID prerelease box features six Draft booster packs, one spindown life counter, a traditional foil promotional card, and a box to hold your acquired cards.

Six MID Draft booster packs

One traditional foil Rare or Mythic Rare with a foil year stamp that can be a double-faced card

Three double-faced helper cards

One 20-sided die with the MID symbol imprint on it

One MTG Arena code for MID booster packs

One deck box with divider

Prerelease MID boxes are only available at local game stores.

Commander MID pre-constructed decks

The MID set will launch globally with two Commander preconstructed decks: Coven Counters and Undead Unleashed. There are a total of 30 new Magic cards between both decks. Each deck contains a total of 100 cards, including two traditional foil legendary creature cards, one foil-etched display commander, 10 double-sided tokens, one life wheel, and one box with a divider.

Coven Counters

Image via WotC

Leinore, Autumn Sovereign is the commander face card for Coven Counters, showcasing the Magic colors Green and White.

Undead Unleashed

Image via WotC

Wilhelt, the Rotcleaver is the commander face card for Undead Unleashed, showcasing the Magic colors Blue and Black.

MID bundle

The MID bundle comes with a total of eight set booster packs, containing foil basic lands, an exclusive Triskaidekaphile card, die life counter, and storage box.

A total of eight MID set booster packs

A total of 20 traditional foil basic lands

A total of 20 non-foil basic lands

One promo Triskaidekaphile alternative-art foil card

One exclusive oversized 20-sided glow-in-the-dark spindown life counter

One card storage box

MTG Arena pre-order bundles

There are two MTG Arena MID pre-order bundles available up to the release of Innistrad: Midnight Hunt on Sept. 16. Both bundles are priced at $49.99.

Arlinn pack bundle

A total of 50 MID booster packs

One Arlinn, the Pack’s Hope card, and card style

One Moon’s Fury card sleeve

Wrenn play bundle

One Wrenn and Seven planeswalker card, and card style

A MID Mastery Pass

Three Player Draft tokens

One Sealed token

One Jailer pet

The MID global tabletop release is scheduled to take place on Sept. 24. A digital release via Magic Online and MTG Arena drops on Sept. 16 and the prerelease weekend for MID starts on Sept. 17.