MTG Arena Innistrad: Midnight Hunt—Mastery Pass details and pre-order bundles

Fall rotation kicks off with the Magic: The Gathering release of Innistrad: Midnight Hunt in September, containing pre-order bundles and a new MTG Arena Mastery Pass.

Scheduled to release digitally on Sept. 16, Innistrad: Midnight Hunt (MID) contains a total of 277 regular cards with a heavy focus on werewolves and creatures of the night. The set contains a rework to the original Transform mechanic, along with the return of Arlinn Kord to Standard. There are a total of 60 levels in the MID Mastery Pass, with free-to-play players able to earn rewards up to level 48.

Set Mastery

The Set Mastery in MID is for FTP players, offering rewards via experience points earned up to level 48. Players can earn booster packs and mastery orbs that unlock card styles on the Mastery Tree.

A total of 24 MID booster packs

Five mastery orbs used for card styles

Mastery Pass

There are a total of 60 levels in the MID Mastery Pass, containing rewards from a Wrenn avatar and multiple pets to card styles and MTG Arena Standard-legal booster packs.

Avatar Wrenn

Werewolf card sleeve and transforming Arlinn card sleeve

A total of 20 Standard-legal booster packs (four MID, four AFR, four STX, four KHM, and four ZNR)

10 MID individual card rewards (ICR) and one Uncommon ICR for each level past 61

A total of 25 mastery orbs for card styles

15 Common card styles

10 Uncommon cards styles

One player Draft token for either Premier or Traditional MID Draft

A total of 4,000 gold and 2,000 gems

A total of three pets: Drifter, Noble, and Fisherman

Arlinn pack bundle

Arlinn, the Pack’s Hope

The MTG planeswalker Arlinn Kord is featured in MID via Arlinn, the Pack’s Hope and is the face of the MTG Arena booster pack bundle. Priced at $49.99, the bundle includes MID booster packs, one Arlinn, the Pack’s Hope card, an alternate art card style, and a card sleeve.

A total of 50 MID booster packs

One Arlinn, the Pack’s Hope card, and card style

One Moon’s Fury card sleeve

Wrenn play bundle

Wrenn and Seven

Wrenn is the face of the MTG Arena play bundle. Players who purchase this bundle receive a Wrenn and Seven planeswalker card, card style, Limited format tokens, a pet, and the MID Mastery Pass. The Wrenn play bundle is priced at $49.99.

One Wrenn and Seven planeswalker card, and card style

A MID Mastery Pass

Three Player Draft tokens

One Sealed token

One Jailer pet

Pre-release MTG Arena bundles are available for purchase prior to the MID patch that will take place on Sept. 16. Players can individually purchase a Mastery Pass after the launch of Innistrad: Midnight Hunt at any time and earn rewards equal to their level.