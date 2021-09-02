Arlinn returns to MTG via Innistrad: Midnight Hunt with updated Transform mechanic

Arlinn, the Pack’s Hope alt-art Arlinn, the Moon’s Fury alt-art Arlinn, the Pack’s Hope alt-art Arlinn, the Moon’s Fury alt-art Arlinn, the Pack’s Hope Arlinn, the Moon’s Fury

Arlinn is returning to Magic: The Gathering within Innistrad: Midnight Hunt, a Standard-legal set showcasing the werewolves of her home plane.

First introduced to Magic in Shadows over Innistrad, Arlinn Kord is a mage and a werewolf who’s a planeswalker. Able to maintain her human senses in werewolf form, the planeswalker utilizes her wolf powers for the good of all lycanthropes. Arlinn appeared in War of the Spark as a planeswalker caught up in the war on Ravnica and is now the face of Innistrad: Midnight Hunt (MID) as a dual-faced card with the Daybound and Nightbound mechanic.

Arlinn, the Pack’s Hope

CMC: 2RG

Type: Legendary planeswalker—Arlinn

Rarity: Mythic Rare

Starting loyalty counter: Four

Daybound: “If a player casts no spells during their own turn, it becomes night next turn.”

Plus-one: “Until your next turn, you may cast creature spells as though they had Flash, and each creature you control enters the battlefield with an additional +1/+1 counter on it.”

Minus-three: Create two 2/2 Green wolf creature tokens

Likely to see a good amount of gameplay in wolf tribal builds, Arlinn, the Pack’s Hope can create a go-wide board quickly that’s pumped with +1/+1 counters. Should a player not cast any spells during their turn, Arlinn the Pack’s Hope becomes Arlinn, the Moon’s Fury.

Arlinn, the Moon’s Fury

CMC: None

Type: Legendary planeswalker—Arlinn

Starting Loyalty counter: Four

Nightbound: “If a player casts at least two spells during their own turn, it becomes day next turn.”

Plus-two: Add Red and Green mana

Zero: “Until end of turn, Arlinn, the Moon’s Fury becomes a 5/5 werewolf creature with Trample, Indestructible, and Haste.”

Daybound and Nightbound affect all players in the game, not just the controller of Arlinn. Hitting an opponent with a 5/5 that has Trample, Indestructible, and Haste can create an early game advantage when Arlinn is ramped out earlier than turn four. The only downside to the night planeswalker is that a player can’t cast any spells for a turn in order for Arlinn, the Pack’s Hope to become Arlinn, the Moon’s Fury.

Arlinn in MID has a variety of card styles, including a borderless version that pays homage to her early days. Players can add Arlinn, the Pack’s Hope, and Arlinn, the Moon’s Fury to their collections when Innistrad: Midnight Hunt releases digitally on Sept. 16 and globally on Sept. 24.

All images via WotC, Magic: The Gathering.