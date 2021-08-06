Here’s every MTG Innistrad: Midnight Hunt spoiler from preview stream

A total of 24 IMH spoilers were revealed during the WotC preview stream.

Wizards of the Coast revealed a number of new cards coming to Magic: The Gathering Standard format via the release of Innistrad: Midnight Hunt in September. 

Returning to the plane of Innistrad, the first set following Standard rotation in Magic will highlight werewolves while also focusing on themes found in the original Innistrad block from 2011. Scheduled to release globally on Sept. 24 and digitally on Sept. 16, Innistrad: Midnight Hunt (IMH) will contain a full set of MTG cards. Two months after its launch, Innistrad: Crimson Vow will release. 

From new staples in the Standard format and returning mechanics to an evolved planeswalker and Eternal Night basic lands, here’s every IHM Magic card revealed during today’s WotC preview stream

Wrenn and Seven

Wrenn returns to Magic as seven, instead of six. Angel 2022 Standard decks better watch out for the planeswalker’s minus three loyalty ability.

Wrenn and Seven
Wrenn and Seven

Borderless alternative art version

Wrenn and Seven Borderless Art
Wrenn and Seven Borderless Art

MTG promo callbacks to Innistrad

There are a total of two promo IMH cards: Trskaidekaphile and Champion of the Perished. Players can find Trskaidekaphile in the IMH bundle as an alternative art promo card. And an alternative art of Champion of the Perished is the buy-a-box IMH promo.

Champion of the Perished

Champion of the Perished
Champion of the Perished

Champion of the Perished IMH buy-a-box promo

Champion of the Perished borderless art
Champion of the Perished borderless art

Trskaidekaphile

Trskaidekaphile
Trskaidekaphile

Trskaidekaphile IMH bundle alternative art promo

Trskaidekaphile Alternative Art
Trskaidekaphile Alternative Art

New Standard staples

A total of three new Standard Instant spell staples were revealed by WotC today: Consider, Infernal Grasp, and Play with Fire. Players can also find an alternative art version of Consider as a promo card at local game stores.

Consider

Consider
Consider

Alternative art Consider IMH promo card

Consider Alternative Art Promo
Consider Alternative Art Promo

Infernal Grasp

Infernal Grasp
Infernal Grasp

Infernal Grasp alternative art

Infernal Grasp Alternative Art
Infernal Grasp Alternative Art

Play with Fire

Play with Fire
Play with Fire

Play with Fire alternative art

Play with Fire alternative art
Play with Fire alternative art

Eternal Night basic lands

There are a total of 10 IMH Eternal Night basic lands.

Flashback mechanic returns

The MTG mechanic Flashback returns to Standard in IMH via Join the Dance

Join the Dance

Join the Dance
Join the Dance

Join the Dance alternative art

Join the Dance alternative art
Join the Dance alternative art