Here’s every MTG Innistrad: Midnight Hunt spoiler from preview stream

Wizards of the Coast revealed a number of new cards coming to Magic: The Gathering Standard format via the release of Innistrad: Midnight Hunt in September.
Returning to the plane of Innistrad, the first set following Standard rotation in Magic will highlight werewolves while also focusing on themes found in the original Innistrad block from 2011. Scheduled to release globally on Sept. 24 and digitally on Sept. 16, Innistrad: Midnight Hunt (IMH) will contain a full set of MTG cards. Two months after its launch, Innistrad: Crimson Vow will release.
From new staples in the Standard format and returning mechanics to an evolved planeswalker and Eternal Night basic lands, here’s every IHM Magic card revealed during today’s WotC preview stream.
Wrenn and Seven
Wrenn returns to Magic as seven, instead of six. Angel 2022 Standard decks better watch out for the planeswalker’s minus three loyalty ability.
Borderless alternative art version
MTG promo callbacks to Innistrad
There are a total of two promo IMH cards: Trskaidekaphile and Champion of the Perished. Players can find Trskaidekaphile in the IMH bundle as an alternative art promo card. And an alternative art of Champion of the Perished is the buy-a-box IMH promo.
Champion of the Perished
Champion of the Perished IMH buy-a-box promo
Trskaidekaphile
Trskaidekaphile IMH bundle alternative art promo
New Standard staples
A total of three new Standard Instant spell staples were revealed by WotC today: Consider, Infernal Grasp, and Play with Fire. Players can also find an alternative art version of Consider as a promo card at local game stores.
Consider
Alternative art Consider IMH promo card
Infernal Grasp
Infernal Grasp alternative art
Play with Fire
Play with Fire alternative art
Eternal Night basic lands
There are a total of 10 IMH Eternal Night basic lands.
Flashback mechanic returns
The MTG mechanic Flashback returns to Standard in IMH via Join the Dance