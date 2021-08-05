Eternal Night MTG basic lands revealed for Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

A full set of black and white Magic: The Gathering basic lands was revealed today by Wizards of the Coast for the upcoming Innistrad: Midnight Hunt set, containing a high-gloss treatment for the color of the land and its mana symbol.

Basic land art has continually evolved over the past few years, from full extended art to flavor text. The upcoming MTG set Innistrad: Midnight Hunt (IMH) will introduce black and white basic lands to Magic. Called Eternal Night lands, each has a high-gloss treatment over the thin color strips marking the land and its mana symbol.

Image via WotC

Eternal Night lands are in Draft and Set boosters, one in each pack. A foil version of the basic lands will get released via Collector booster packs. Bundles for the IMH set will also contain an Eternal Night land in booster packs.

The upcoming IMH set in Magic will contain returning mechanics to the Standard format, along with new ones. Arriving with the new Standard set is the planeswalker Wrenn via Wrenn and Seven. And players can also look forward to new Standard staples contained within IMH since the set is releasing in conjunction with Standard 2021 rotation.

There are two MTG sets in total, with IMH releasing globally on Sept. 24. Scheduled to release on Nov. 19 is the Innistrad: Crimson Vow set. Werewolves are the primary focus of IMH and vampires are within Crimson Vow, featuring the return of Sorin.