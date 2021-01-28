MTG Arena Kaldheim Patch 2021.01: Full notes and updates

The Standard-legal Magic: The Gathering set, Kaldheim, was officially launched today via MTG Arena and on mobile.

Containing a total of 285 cards, the Norse-inspired Kaldheim went live on MTG Arena and MTGO. In addition to the set’s digital launch, Magic Arena became available on mobile for the first time. Returning mechanics such as Snow and Modal Double-Faced cards are featured in KHM, along with new mechanics like Foretell and Boast. The new MTG set also contains a number of tribal-themes, from Giants to Elves.

From new events to bug fixes and gameplay notes, here are the MTG Arena Patch 2021.01 notes.

KHM card and gameplay notes

With the addition of new cards and mechanics like Snow, the MTG Arena Patch 2021.01 outlines a few gameplay notes that every player should look over prior to logging in and playing.

Aegar, the Freezing Flame

While on the battlefield, MTG Arena will override the Auto Assign Combat Damage setting with Aegar, providing a prompt for players to trigger Aegar by adjusting the default combat damage assignments.

Alrund, God of the Cosmos

Alrund, God of the Cosmos will prompt players to choose a card type. By default, the only card types within the deck will get listed.

Ascendant Spirit

Abilities on Ascendant Spirit are highlighted if the Spirit has the necessary creature type for an ability.

Cosima, God of the Voyage

A voyage counter is placed on Cosima, God of the Voyage whenever a land enters the battlefield under your control and Cosima is exiled. A player can choose not to put the counter on Cosima and have it return to the battlefield with (X) +1/+1 counters on it and draw (X) cards, where (X) equals the number of voyage counters.

Take Action: Card remains exiled, you put a voyage counter on it.

Decline: Return Cosima to the battlefield with X +1/+1 counts on it and draw X cards, where X is the number of voyage counters on it

Haunting Voyage

Haunting Voyage will list creature types in that controller’s graveyard when prompted to choose a creature type.

Niko Aris

If an opponent’s Niko Aris deals two damage toward tapped creatures with their minus-one ability, the ability on the stack will have a count badge with the number of cards your opponent has drawn during that turn with an X2 modifier to clarify that the ability will do twice that much damage.

Old-Growth Troll

An update was applied to Auto-Tap, where it’s more likely to leave an Old-Growth Troll enchanted forest untapped.

Auto-Tap and Snow sources

Auto-Pay will maximize the amount of mana from Snow sources for spells. Auto Tap will pause and give the player a chance to manually pay for the spell, as long as that player has untapped Snow sources.

Glittering Frost

There’s a known bug affecting Glittering Frost where manually tapping it will cause the game to freeze. The MTG Arena devs are working on a fix. But until it’s resolved, it’ll affect gameplay within all formats.

Boreal Outrider

A pay with Snow button will appear when Boreal Outrider, even if it provides no effect.

MTG Arena events

Premier Drafts and Sealed events in the Limited format are available upon the launch of KHM. Other events players can look forward to in Feb. include the Standard Metagame Challenge, Traditional KHM Sealed, and KHM Constructed.

Premier Drafts

Jan. 29 to April 16: Kaldheim

March 12 to 26: War of the Spark

March 26 to April 2: Core Sets

Quick Draft schedule

Jan. 29 to Feb. 12: Zendikar Rising

Feb. 12 to 26: Kaldheim

Feb. 26 to March 12: Theros Beyond Death

March 12 to April 2: Kaldheim

April 2 to 16: Throne of Eldraine

FNM at Home schedule

Feb. 5: Treasure Singleton

Feb. 12: Standard

Feb. 19: Momir

Additional Events

Jan. 29 to Feb. 19: Kaldheim Sealed

Jan. 29 to April 16: Kaldheim Traditional Draft

Feb. 6 to 9: Standard Metagame Challenge

Feb. 12 to 19: Traditional Kaldheim Sealed

Feb. 13 to 16: Kaldheim Constructed

Bug fixes