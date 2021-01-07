Magic Arena arrives on Android mobile devices Jan. 28

Magic Arena will finally hit Android mobile devices on Jan. 28 with Android early access, Wizards of the Coast announced today. Support for iOS and a wider range of Android devices is set to follow later in the year.
The app will be accessible through the Google Play store for those who meet the recommended specs. Magic Arena Mobile will feature cross-platform support and all cards and formats will be available. The early access release coincides with the digital release of the upcoming set Kaldheim.
Here are the recommended specs for Android devices:
- Android Version: 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- RAM: 4GB
- Graphics API: OpenGL ES 3.0
- Texture Compression: ETC2
Required Chipsets
- Kirin 970 or greater
- Snapdragon 845 or greater
- Exynos 9810
Wizards of the Coast included a list of supported Android devices for Magic Arena Mobile. The list is not comprehensive but includes many of the most popular Android devices. Check your individual device specs to see if it meets the recommended threshold for Magic Arena Mobile.
- Asus ROG Phone 3
- LG G7 ThinQ
- Samsung Galaxy A71 5G
- Asus ROG Phone II
- Motorola One 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9
- Galaxy Note 10+
- OnePlus 6T
- Samsung Galaxy S10
- Google Pixel 3
- OnePlus 7 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Honor Play 4
- OnePlus 8
- Samsung Galaxy S9
- Huawei Mate 20 Pro
- Oppo Reno 3 Vitality
- Sony Xperia XZ2
- Huawei Mate 30 Pro 4G
- Oppo Reno3 5G
- Sony Xperia XZ3
- Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G
- Realme v3
- Vivo Y70s
- Huawei P20 Pro
- Redmi 10X Pro 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra
- Huawei P30 Pro
- Redmi K30 5G Racing
The release of Arena on mobile devices has been a part of the development roadmap for over a year. Other digital card games like Hearthstone and Legends of Runeterra already have fleshed out mobile offerings. In November 2020, Wizards said that Arena on mobile devices was delayed until early 2021. The company also stated in their early access announcement that more information will come in the January State of the Game article.