Magic Arena arrives on Android mobile devices Jan. 28

Magic Arena will finally hit Android mobile devices on Jan. 28 with Android early access, Wizards of the Coast announced today. Support for iOS and a wider range of Android devices is set to follow later in the year.

The app will be accessible through the Google Play store for those who meet the recommended specs. Magic Arena Mobile will feature cross-platform support and all cards and formats will be available. The early access release coincides with the digital release of the upcoming set Kaldheim.

Here are the recommended specs for Android devices:

Android Version: 6.0 (Marshmallow)

RAM: 4GB

Graphics API: OpenGL ES 3.0

Texture Compression: ETC2

Required Chipsets

Kirin 970 or greater

Snapdragon 845 or greater

Exynos 9810

Wizards of the Coast included a list of supported Android devices for Magic Arena Mobile. The list is not comprehensive but includes many of the most popular Android devices. Check your individual device specs to see if it meets the recommended threshold for Magic Arena Mobile.

Asus ROG Phone 3

LG G7 ThinQ

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G

Asus ROG Phone II

Motorola One 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Galaxy Note 10+

OnePlus 6T

Samsung Galaxy S10

Google Pixel 3

OnePlus 7 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Honor Play 4

OnePlus 8

Samsung Galaxy S9

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Oppo Reno 3 Vitality

Sony Xperia XZ2

Huawei Mate 30 Pro 4G

Oppo Reno3 5G

Sony Xperia XZ3

Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G

Realme v3

Vivo Y70s

Huawei P20 Pro

Redmi 10X Pro 5G

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra

Huawei P30 Pro

Redmi K30 5G Racing

The release of Arena on mobile devices has been a part of the development roadmap for over a year. Other digital card games like Hearthstone and Legends of Runeterra already have fleshed out mobile offerings. In November 2020, Wizards said that Arena on mobile devices was delayed until early 2021. The company also stated in their early access announcement that more information will come in the January State of the Game article.