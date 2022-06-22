MTG Arena drops 10 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate spoilers

Viconia, Nightsinger’s Disciple Viconia, Disciple of Rebirth Viconia, Disciple of Arcana Viconia, Disciple of Blood Viconia, Disciple of Violence Viconia, Disciple of Strength Gnoll Hunting Party Arcane Archery Jon Irenicus, the Exile Mace of Disruption Gate of the Black Dragon

Wizards of the Coast is adding Commander Legends: Baldur’s Gate cards in addition to new and reprintable cards from Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms (AFR) to MTG Arena via Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate, with a total of 10 spoilers dropping today.

Scheduled to release on July 7 via MTG Arena, Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate (HBG) cards are legal to play in the Historic format. Over 250 cards are getting added via the expansion, with around 80 of those cards featuring reprints and new AFR-themed cards. In addition to mechanics from CLB getting added, WotC revealed three new digital-only mechanics featured in the set, along with eight HBG spoilers today via the June 2022 MTG Arena announcements.

The three new MTG Arena digital-only mechanics within the HBG set are Specialize, Double Team, and Boon.

Specialize : Pay mana and discard a color/land type of your choice to change your card to that new card with its effects (the change depends on which color you discarded).

: Pay mana and discard a color/land type of your choice to change your card to that new card with its effects (the change depends on which color you discarded). Double Team : When a creature with Double Team attacks, if it’s not a token, conjure a duplicate of the original in your hand, and then both cards lose Double Team.

: When a creature with Double Team attacks, if it’s not a token, conjure a duplicate of the original in your hand, and then both cards lose Double Team. Boon: Represents delayed triggers, similar to an Emblem. But once it triggers, the Boon disappears.

Specialize is a unique mechanic that transforms a single card into multiple versions based on the color of the land type that was discarded. Today’s HBG spoilers revealed the card Viconia, Nightsinger’s Disciple, whose main color is Black. Upon discarding another Magic color land type, the elf cleric transforms into a creature with buffed baseline stats and a unique ability for each color combination.

Gnoll Hunting Party

Showcasing the Double Team mechanic was the HBG spoiler Gnoll Hunting Party, a six-drop Red Gnoll that costs one less to cast for each creature you attacked with during that turn.

Arcane Archery

The HBG spoiler Arcane Archery features the Boon mechanic. The three-drop Green Instant spell is a combat trick that has an added bonus via the Boon mechanic.

Other HBG spoilers revealed today include Jon Irenicus, the Exile, Mace of Disruption, and Gate of the Black Dragon.

Players can start crafting decks using cards from the Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate expansion via MTG Arena on July 7. Pre-order bundle sales for the upcoming set will be available for purchase starting on July 23.

All images via WotC.