MTG Arena June 2022 announcements: Full notes and updates

Stay up to speed on all events and releases taking place this month.

The month of June within Magic: The Gathering Arena is bringing about a new ranked season, competitive events, a unique Alchemy Draft event, and an Alchemy expansion containing a total of 30 cards.

A new Alchemy expansion, Alchemy: New Capenna, will drop into MTG Arena on June 2, containing a total of 30 new digital-only cards for the Alchemy and Historic formats. And with the release of the new expansion is a unique Premier Limited Draft event within the Alchemy format that will run from June 2 to 6. A free-to-play Alchemy event called Into the Future will also be running from June 2 to 4, showcasing all cards within the format via preconstructed decks.

Here’s everything taking place within MTG Arena during the month of June, according to WotC.

June MTG Arena event schedule

The event schedule for the month of June within MTG Arena contains several special events, free-to-play events, and competitive events that will feed into the June Qualifier Weekend tournament and the Arena Championship.

Midweek Magic

All Midweek MTG Arena Magic events run from Tuesdays at 10am CT to Thursdays at 1pm CT on a weekly basis.

Future Precons: June 7 to 9

Historic Shakeup: June 14 to 16

Alchemy: June 21 to 23

Momir with multicolor spells: June 28 to 30

Quick Draft

All Quick Draft events use bots to draft. Players will compete against other real players after drafting and crafting a deck.

Strixhaven: May 27 to June 10

Streets of New Capenna: June 10 to 24

Midnight Hunt: June 24 to July 8

Crimson Vow: July 8 to 22

Alchemy Horizons Baldur’s Gate: July 22 to Aug. 5

Other events

In addition to the Alchemy events with the release of the Alchemy: New Capenna expansion, an Alchemy Metagame Challenge will take place this month. Chromatic Cube will also return at the end of June.

Into the Future: June 2 to 4

Premier Alchemy New Capenna Draft: June 2 to 5

Alchemy Metagame Challenge: June 10 to 12

Theros Beyond Death Premier Draft: June 17 to 24

Chromatic Cube: June 24 to July 7

Organized MTG Arena competitive play

The month of June contains two MTG Arena qualifier play-in events taking place on June 11 and 17. Both will feature gameplay in the Explorer format. The Qualifier Weekend tournament, which will showcase the Explorer format and take place from June 18 to 19, will offer players direct invites to the MTG Arena Championship.

June MTG Arena ranked season rewards

The June MTG Arena ranked season runs from May 31 to June 30.