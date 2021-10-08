MTG 2021 World Championship XXVII: Standings, scores, and schedule

Only one can claim the title and have their face put on a Magic card.

A total of 16 of the best Magic: The Gathering players from around the globe have earned a seat at the 2021 World Championship via MTG Arena, showcasing gameplay in the Limited and Standard Constructed formats.

Scheduled to take place from Oct. 8 to 10, the 2021 Magic World Championship features three rounds of MID Limited Draft and seven rounds of Standard Constructed leading up to the top-four double-elimination bracket finals on day three. The MTG Worlds XXVII contains a total prize pool of $250,000 with an additional $50,000 awarded to the competitors as an appearance fee. Each of the 16 players earned their seat at Worlds via qualifiers, bringing what they feel is the best MTG Standard Constructed deck in the post-rotation meta.

Image via WotC

Ondřej Stráský: MPL season qualifier playing Grixis Epiphany

Paulo Vitor Damo Da Rosa: MPL season qualifier playing Mono-Green Aggro

Gabriel Nassif: MPL season qualifier playing Grixis Epiphany

Seth Manfield: MPL season qualifier playing Mono-Green Aggro

Eli Kassis: Rivals League season qualifier playing Grixis Epiphany

Stanislav Cifka: Rivals League season qualifier playing Izzet Epiphany

Matt Sperling: Rivals League season qualifier playing Grixis Epiphany

Yuta Takahashi: Rivals League season qualifier playing Izzet Dragons

Jan Merkel: Rivals League Gauntlet playing Grixis Epiphany

Yoshihiko Ikawa: MPL Gauntlet playing Mono-White Aggro

Sato Rei: MPL Gauntlet playing Mono-White Aggro

Jean-Emmanuel Depraz: MPL Gauntlet playing Temur Treasures

Sam Pardee: Challenger Gauntlet playing Mono-Green Aggro

Noriyuki Mori: Challenger Gauntlet playing Azorius Tempo

Arne Huschenbeth: Challenger Gauntlet playing Izzet Epiphany

Keisuke Sato: Challenger Gauntlet playing Izzet Epiphany

Oct. 8 MTG Worlds MID Draft and Standard rounds

MID Draft pod one MID Draft Pod two

Day one at the Magic World Championship showcased three rounds of MID Draft with players split into two pods and three rounds of Standard Constructed. Pod one contained PVDDR, Yoshihiko Ikawa, Stanislav Cifka, Sato Rei, Jan Merkel, Ondřej Stráský, Jean-Emmanuel Depraz, and Yuta Takahashi. Pod two contained Seth Manfield, Matt Sperling, Arne Huschenbeth, Gabriel Nassif, Sam Pardee, Eli Kassis, Sato Rei, and Noriyuki Mori.

This article will be updated as the tournament progresses.