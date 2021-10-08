MTG 2021 World Championship XXVII: Standings, scores, and schedule

A total of 16 of the best Magic: The Gathering players from around the globe have earned a seat at the 2021 World Championship via MTG Arena, showcasing gameplay in the Limited and Standard Constructed formats.
Scheduled to take place from Oct. 8 to 10, the 2021 Magic World Championship features three rounds of MID Limited Draft and seven rounds of Standard Constructed leading up to the top-four double-elimination bracket finals on day three. The MTG Worlds XXVII contains a total prize pool of $250,000 with an additional $50,000 awarded to the competitors as an appearance fee. Each of the 16 players earned their seat at Worlds via qualifiers, bringing what they feel is the best MTG Standard Constructed deck in the post-rotation meta.
- Ondřej Stráský: MPL season qualifier playing Grixis Epiphany
- Paulo Vitor Damo Da Rosa: MPL season qualifier playing Mono-Green Aggro
- Gabriel Nassif: MPL season qualifier playing Grixis Epiphany
- Seth Manfield: MPL season qualifier playing Mono-Green Aggro
- Eli Kassis: Rivals League season qualifier playing Grixis Epiphany
- Stanislav Cifka: Rivals League season qualifier playing Izzet Epiphany
- Matt Sperling: Rivals League season qualifier playing Grixis Epiphany
- Yuta Takahashi: Rivals League season qualifier playing Izzet Dragons
- Jan Merkel: Rivals League Gauntlet playing Grixis Epiphany
- Yoshihiko Ikawa: MPL Gauntlet playing Mono-White Aggro
- Sato Rei: MPL Gauntlet playing Mono-White Aggro
- Jean-Emmanuel Depraz: MPL Gauntlet playing Temur Treasures
- Sam Pardee: Challenger Gauntlet playing Mono-Green Aggro
- Noriyuki Mori: Challenger Gauntlet playing Azorius Tempo
- Arne Huschenbeth: Challenger Gauntlet playing Izzet Epiphany
- Keisuke Sato: Challenger Gauntlet playing Izzet Epiphany
Oct. 8 MTG Worlds MID Draft and Standard rounds
Day one at the Magic World Championship showcased three rounds of MID Draft with players split into two pods and three rounds of Standard Constructed. Pod one contained PVDDR, Yoshihiko Ikawa, Stanislav Cifka, Sato Rei, Jan Merkel, Ondřej Stráský, Jean-Emmanuel Depraz, and Yuta Takahashi. Pod two contained Seth Manfield, Matt Sperling, Arne Huschenbeth, Gabriel Nassif, Sam Pardee, Eli Kassis, Sato Rei, and Noriyuki Mori.
This article will be updated as the tournament progresses.