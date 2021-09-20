MTG 2021 World Championship XXVII: Formats, players, and schedule

Sixteen of the best Magic players from around the world will compete to become the 2021 world champion.

The 2021 MTG World Championship is set to showcase Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Draft and Magic: The Gathering Standard Constructed play, featuring a total of 16 competitors from around the globe.

Scheduled to take place from Oct. 8 to 10, the Magic World Championship XXVII will feature three rounds of MID Limited Draft and two days of Standard Constructed gameplay. Unlike previous MTG Worlds, the prize pool has been reduced to a total of $250,000 with the addition of a $50,000 appearance fee awarded to each of the 16 players who qualified. Competitors earned a seat at the World Championship XXVII via the MPL and Rivals League season, along with top finishes in the Challenger, MPL, and Rivals Gauntlet tournaments.

How to watch the MTG 2021 World Championship

Taking place over the course of three days, Wizards of the Coast will feature a main broadcast on Twitch. No starting time or details on who’s casting the tournament have been released at time of writing. We’ll update this article with new information upon its release.

Who’s competing at the MTG World Championship XXVVII?

A total of 16 players from around the world have qualified to compete in the 2021 MTG World Championship. Based on points earned throughout the 2020-21 season, the top four competitors in the MPL and Rivals League earned a seat. Three MTG Gauntlet tournaments determined the other eight seats.

Ondřej Stráský: MPL season qualifier

Paulo Vitor Damo Da Rosa: MPL season qualifier

Gabriel Nassif: MPL season qualifier

Seth Manfield: MPL season qualifier

Eli Kassis: Rivals League season qualifier

Stanislav Cifka: Rivals League season qualifier

Matt Sperling: Rivals League season qualifier

Yuta Takahashi: Rivals League season qualifier

Jan Merkel: Rivals League Gauntlet

Yoshihiko Ikawa: MPL Gauntlet

Sato Rei: MPL Gauntlet

Jean-Emmanuel Depraz: MPL Gauntlet

Sam Pardee: Challenger Gauntlet

Noriyuki Mori: Challenger Gauntlet

Arne Huschenbeth: Challenger Gauntlet

Keisuke Sato: Challenger Gauntlet

What’s the format at the 2021 Magic World Championship?

Limited Draft returns to the MTG World Championship during the first day of competition. A total of three rounds will be played, featuring gameplay via the new Standard-legal set, Innistrad: Midnight Hunt. Two rounds of Standard Constructed will also take place on the first day of the competition.

Day two will showcase five Swiss rounds in the Standard Constructed format. Players with seven wins will advance to the playoffs on day three. The third day will showcase a top-four double-elimination bracket playoff to determine the 2021 Magic world champion.