July MTG Arena State of the Game: Notes and updates

The MTG Arena July State of the Game dropped today, revealing Amonkhet Remastered’s release date, a number of events, and a full breakdown of Jumpstart.

The summer months leading up to Standard rotation in Magic: The Gathering are packed with new set drops in Arena, along with a number of events and tournaments. Jumpstart releases tomorrow, July 16, and WotC revealed today that Amonkhet Remastered will be released on Aug. 13. And the second MTG Arena Open is scheduled for Aug. 1, featuring gameplay in the Historic format. Players can also participate in an all-access FNM event on July 24, along with a Dominaria Premier Draft and Festival of Time event at the end of July.

Jumpstart

With the release of Jumpstart on July 16, over 300 cards will become eligible to play via Historic in MTG Arena. There are some cards that were swapped out from the tabletop version, though.

Chain Lightning -> Lightning Strike

Lightning Bolt -> Lightning Strike

Ball Lightning -> Lightning Serpent

Ajani’s Chosen -> Archon of Sun’s Grace

Angelic Arbiter -> Serra’s Guardian

Draconic Roar -> Scorching Dragonfire

Goblin Lore -> Goblin Oriflamme

Flametongue -> Kavu Fanatic of Mogis

Exhume -> Bond of Revival

Fa’adiyah Seer -> Dryad Greenseeker

Mausoleum Turnkey -> Audacious Thief

Path to Exile -> Banishing Light

Read the Runes -> Gadwick, the Wizened

Reanimate -> Doomed Necromancer

Rhystic Study -> Teferi’s Ageless Insight

Sheoldred, Whispering One -> Carnifex Demon

Scourge of Nel Toth -> Woe Strider

Scrounging Bandar -> Pollenbright Druid

Thought Scour -> Weight of Memory

Time to Feed -> Prey Upon

Players can compete with Jumpstart decks via the Jumpstart event that will run from July 16 to Aug. 16. An entry fee of 2,000 gold or 400 gems is required to enter the event. There’s no record of losses and IRC rewards featuring a Rare or Mythic Rare are available for up to two wins. Players can play their Jumpstart deck any number of times but must pay the entry fee to draft a new deck.

A full rundown of how to play Jumpstart can be found here.

MTG Arena Open

The second MTG Arena Open will take place on Aug. 1 at 10am CT, featuring gameplay in the Historic format. The tournament will last two days, offering rewards for each day. Players who earn five or more match wins on day two earn an invitation to participate in the next Magic esports Arena Qualifier weekend.

A full breakdown of rewards and event structure for the MTG Arena Open can be found here.

FNM Historic all-access event

Players can test out any number of Historic decks via the Friday Night Magic at Home event on July 24. Every legal Historic card will be unlocked for the event, giving players all-access to craft whatever they want.

Upcoming Premier Drafts

Running from July 31 to Aug. 14, Dominaria Draft returns to MTG Arena. From July 24 to 31, players can compete in Throne of Eldraine Draft. An entry of 1,500 gems or 10,000 gold does apply to both drafts. Players can earn booster packs and gems as rewards, up to seven wins and three losses.

Other MTG Arena events

Scheduled to launch on July 25, MTGA players can compete using preconstructed rotation-proof new player decks in the Festival of Time event. Historic Singleton launches on Aug. 8. Rewards will include card styles. Entry fee for each event is 2,500 gold or 500 gems.

Workshops

MTG Arena is temporarily removing Workshops from the monthly events. Due to sharing similar design space with other active events, Workshops are getting placed on the back burner for now.

Roadmap

Image via WotC

WotC revealed a roadmap for the remainder of 2020 in today’s July State of the Game. A launch of MTG Arena is still slotted to release later this year while other features have been moved over to the “in concept” column due to “a shift in priorities” resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amonkhet Remastered and Pioneer Masters

Amonkhet Remastered will launch via MTG Arena on Aug. 13. The set will contain a total of 340 cards from Amonkhet and Hour of Devastation. And later this year, Pioneer Masters will also be released. The next Historic Anthology set is scheduled to drop in early 2021.