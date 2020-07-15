MTG Arena Open returns with Historic constructed

The MTG Arena Open is making its return with a two-day Historic tournament on Aug. 1 and 2. Competitors will be battling it out for a $2,000 reward and entry into the Zendikar Rising Qualifier Weekend.

The Historic card pool will include the influx of Jumpstart cards that are entering the format tomorrow. The last Arena Open was held in May and focused on Standard.

Day one will feature best-of-one Historic constructed matches. Competitors will play until they’ve reached seven wins or three losses. Seven wins earn qualification for day two. Day one can be entered multiple times but that cost will be steep at 20,000 gold or 4,000 gems per entry. Day one ends on Aug. 2 at 9am CT.

On entry, players will receive the following card style rewards:

Isamaru, Hound of Konda card style

Kira, Great Glass-Spinner card style

Languish card style

Grim Lavamancer card style

Thragtusk card style

Here are the prizes for day one of the Arena Open.

Seven wins: 2,000 Gems, qualification for day two

Six wins: 1,600 Gems

Five wins: 1,200 Gems

Four wins: 800 Gems

Three wins: 400 Gems

Zero to two wins: No reward

Day two matches are best-of-three Historic constructed matches with the same win-loss requirements of seven wins or three losses. There’s no entry fee. The event is only open for those who earned seven wins during day one. But competitors only have one chance to play. There will be no other entries.

After completing day two, players receive the following rewards based on their record. Day two sign-ups end on Aug. 2 at 12pm CT and the event ends at 8pm CT.

Seven wins: $2,000, Zendikar Rising Qualifier Weekend eligibility

Six wins: $1,000, Zendikar Rising Qualifier Weekend eligibility

Five wins: 20,000 Gems, Zendikar Rising Qualifier Weekend eligibility

Four wins: 10,000 Gems

Three wins: 6,000 Gems

Two wins: 4,000 Gems

One win: 2,000 Gems

Zero wins: No reward

Players looking to try out Historic decks will have that opportunity a week before the Arena Open. On July 24, the Friday Night Magic at Home event is Historic All Access. Players can build decks and play games using every card available in Historic, regardless of whether they’re in your collection.

Hopeful competitors must be 18 years old and have a Wizards of the Coast, DCI, and i-Payout account.