Impressive MTG Duskmoon House of Horror leaks confirmed at MagicCon Amsterdam

A new style of art will be in every set going forward.
Published: Jun 28, 2024 07:00 am

Artwork and Duskmoon: House of Horror spoilers leaked early through the Magic: The Gathering Japan page on June 27 and have since been confirmed to be real by Wizards of the Coast at MagicCon Amsterdam this week.

Leaks have become almost as common as MTG sets launching on top of one another. Multiple art images and cards were revealed yesterday through Japan’s MTG website page, featuring stunning art and a new type of card treatment. All images and cards were confirmed on June 28 at a MagicCon Amsterdam panel running alongside the final Pro Tour tournament of the season. The treatment type, Japan Showcase, was confirmed to be on 10 Duskmoon: House of Horror cards and will appear in all MTG sets going forward.

The new MTG Japan Showcase treatment is only found in Collector booster packs with two foil variants: Standard foil and Fracture foils. Japan Showcase Fracture foils are likely the new consistent chase cards for MTG Collector booster packs in addition to random serialized and anime art treatments used to push sales.

Six of the 10 Japan Showcase illustrations were previewed during the Amsterdam reveals,, including the two Duskmoon: House of Horror spoilers.

  • Overlord of the Hauntwoods: New Impending mechanic revealed alongside the introduction of a land token called Everywhere. Illustrated by Aogachou. 
  • Enduring Tenacity: Glimmer creature type revealed for another Aristocrat banger in Mono-Black that is a better-costed version of Sanguine Bond. Illustrated by Tapioca.
  • Overlord of the Boilerbilges: Illustrated by Akio.
  • Enduring Curiosity: Illustrated by Yasushi Suzuki.
  • Enduring Innocence: Illustrated by Kawasumi.
  • Enduring Courage: Illustrated by Nuisuke.

All of the Japan Showcase illustrations shown at MagicCon Amsterdam were non-human creatures, synergizing with the animal theme of Bloomburrow, the next Standard-legal set to release that initiates the 2024 Standard rotation.

Preorders for Duskmoon: House of Horror are slated to start on June 28, with products available through stores on Sept. 27.

