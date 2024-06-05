MTG Pro Tour Modern Horizons 3: Dates and how to watch

The third and final Magic: The Gathering Pro Tour event of the season will take place in Amsterdam, featuring Modern Horizons 3 Draft and Modern Constructed gameplay.

When is MTG Pro Tour Modern Horizons 3 in Amsterdam?

Watch the best players from around the world play MH3 Draft and Modern Constructed. Image via WotC

Players from around the world will gather in Amsterdam for the final MTG Pro Tour of the 2023-2024 season from June 28 to 30. Because the tournament is in the Netherlands, the hall opens at 1am CT. A main WotC broadcast will be available on Twitch but no times for the broadcast have been announced at time of writing. Modern Constructed decklists will be released at 5am CT on June 26. A full list of players can be found on the WotC website.

What is the MTG Pro Tour MH3 Amsterdam format?

The MH3 Pro Tour will run for three days, with the first two featuring three rounds of Modern Horizons 3 Draft, followed by five rounds of Modern Constructed. Only the top eight players will advance to day three of the tournament, where they’ll compete in Modern Constructed single-elimination playoff rounds.

Players who hit 12 or more match points after round eight will immediately advance to the top eight. All playoff matches are best three out of five games. Players can access their sideboards after game two is played.

Why is MTG Pro Tour MH3 Amsterdam important?

All players who make it to the top eight at the Modern Horizons 3 Pro Tour will earn an invite to the Magic: The Gathering World Championship in October. Players who achieve 30 or more match points will get invited to the first MTG Pro Tour tournament of the 2024-2025 season. And those who have 39 or more adjusted match points (AMP) will also get invited to the first Pro Tour of the 2024-2025 season.

