Villagers performing magic in Modern Horizons 3 MTG set
All MTG Modern Horizons 3 Draft archetypes, signpost cards

Prepare for a wild Limited Draft and Sealed format.
Danny Forster
Published: May 28, 2024 10:21 am

Modern is coming to the Limited Draft and Sealed formats through Modern Horizons 3, featuring 10 dual-color Magic: The Gathering archetypes with Common and Uncommon rarity gold signpost cards for all.

What are the 10 MTG Modern Horizons 3 archetypes?

Archetypes within Modern Horizons 3 Draft are different than a typical Standard Limited Draft in that the set contains over 40 mechanics and keyword abilities throughout the history of MTG. Colorless, or generic mana, has its own archetype to fuel Eldrazi, and mechanics like Energy play a major role in multiple dual-color MH3 archetypes.

  • White and Blue (WU): Energy Fliers
  • Blue and Black (UB): Draw more cards
  • Black and Red (BR): Artifacts matter
  • Red and Green (RG): Eldrazi Spawn
  • Green and White (GW): Modifications and Bestow
  • White and Black (WB): Modify and Sacrifice
  • Blue and Red (UR): Tempo/Midrange Energy
  • Black and Green (BG): +1/+1 counters
  • Red and White (RW): Go-Wide Energy Aggro
  • Green and Blue (GU): Eldrazi Ramp

At time of writing, MH3 spoilers are still dropping. Based on leaks, we can determine the names of the signpost cards for the Draft archetypes but don’t have images for the cards. Updated images will drop once all Modern Horizon 3 spoilers have ended.

WU Energy Fliers MH3 Draft archetype signpost cards

Buff up your WU Flying creatures with Energy counters. The Common rarity signpost for WU is Riddle Gate Gargoyle and the Uncommon signpost is Emissary of Soulfire.

UB Draw cards MH3 Draft archetype signpost cards

Drawing extra cards in UB is all about controlling the board state to get an advantage over your opponent. The Uncommon signpost is Horrid Shadowspinner for the UB archetype and the Common signpost is Sneaky Snacker.

BR Artifact MH3 Draft archetype signpost cards

Reducing the cost of big creatures and spells through Affinity while synergizing with Artifacts is the BR archetype for MH3 Draft. The Common signpost for the BR archetype is Cranial Ram and the Uncommon is Pyretic Rebirth.

RG Eldrazi Spawn MH3 Draft archetype signpost cards

Create Eldrazi Spawn tokens to overwhelm your opponent through the RG archetype. The Uncommon signpost is Titans’ Vanguard and the Common signpost is Writhing Chrysalis.

GW Modify/Bestow MH3 Draft archetype signpost cards

Tapping into the Bestow mechanic from the Theros Block, the GW archetype can go tall and wide. The Common rarity signpost is Faithful Watchdog and the Uncommon signpost for the GW archetype is Golden-Tail Trainer.

WB Modify/Sacrifice MH3 Draft archetype signpost cards

Sacrifice themes combine with Modifications, Equipment, and Auras in the White and Black MH3 Draft archetype. The Uncommon signpost for the WB archetype is Ondu Knotmaster and the Common signpost is Obstinate Gargoyle.

UR Energy MH3 Draft archetype signpost cards

Use the Energy mechanic to gain an advantage within the UR archetype. The Common signpost is Cyclops Superconductor and the Uncommon signpost for the UR archetype is Izzet Generatorium.

BG Modify/Adapt MH3 Draft archetype signpost cards

Rather than the traditional graveyard shenanigans associated with the BG archetype, it’s all about Modification and counters for the MH3 Draft. The Uncommon signpost is Cursed Wombat and the Common signpost for the BG archetype is Expanding Ooze.

RW Energy Aggro MH3 Draft archetype signpost cards

Using Energy counters to power up aggressive creatures is the RW archetype. The Uncommon signpost is Scurry of Gremlins and the Common signpost for the RW archetype in MH3 is Conduit Goblin.

GU Eldrazi Ramp MH3 Draft archetype signpost cards

Creating Eldrazi Spawn to Ramp into huge Eldrazi creatures is the GU Modern Horizons 3 archetype. The Common signpost card for the GU archetype is Snapping Voidcraw and the Uncommon signpost is Planar Genesis.

