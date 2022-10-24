How to find all MTG The Brothers’ War spoilers

Travel back in time to experience the war that reshaped the plane of Dominaria with the upcoming Magic: The Gathering Standard-legal set, The Brothers’ War.

Wizards of the Coast will take MTG players back to where it all began on Dominaria through The Brothers’ War (BRO), scheduled to release first through prerelease events that start on Nov. 11. The Standard-legal set is based on events that took place during the Antiquities set, which released in 1994, and the novel The Brothers’ War by Jeff Grubb that was first published in 1998.

The trip back in time plays a role in the Multiverse war that is brewing with the Phyrexians, which was first revealed through the Dominaria United set and is slated to continue into 2023. There are a total of 287 regular cards within the BRO set, 51 of which directly relate to the previous material, according to WotC. And the remainder will fill in gaps from the epic war, fleshing out characters and of course, Artifacts.

Players can tune into the official launch of The Brothers’ War spoilers on Oct. 27 through Twitch. Previews for the new Standard set will correlate with Magic30 taking place in Las Vegas, along with the 2022 Magic World Championship.

All previews will get posted on the official WotC site, with daily drops taking place from Oct. 27 to Nov. 4. All Commander BRO spoilers will take place on Oct. 30 to 31, Nov. 1, and Nov. 3. And be sure to check out Dot Esport’s Exclusive BRO spoiler on Nov. 2.

Here’s where to find all The Brothers’ War spoilers, according to WotC.

Oct. 27 BRO spoilers

Oct. 28 to 30 BRO spoilers

Oct. 31 BRO spoilers

Nov. 1 BRO spoilers

Nov. 2 BRO spoilers

Nov. 3 BRO spoilers

Nov. 4 BRO spoilers