Here’s everything in MTG Arena Core Set 2021 Mastery Pass

Wizards of the Coast has revealed the MTG Arena contents for the Basic Set Mastery and Mastery Pass in Core Set 2021.

Several improvements were made to the M21 passes over the previous Ikoria: Lair of Behemoth battle passes. This includes six extra M21 booster packs contained within the Basic Set and 400 additional gems in the Mastery Pass. The Basic Set Mastery is for all free-to-play players and extra rewards are available via the Mastery Pass, priced at 3,400 gems or $20.

Basic Set M21 contents

A Basic Set Mastery is available to all players in MTG Arena. The M21 set will run from June 25 until the digital release of Zendikar Rising in the fall.

36 Core Set 2021 booster packs

A total of five M21 Mastery Orbs that unlock card styles

Mastery Pass M21 contents

The M21 Mastery Pass offers players additional rewards over the course of the Core Set 2021 season, priced at 3,400 gems in the MTG Arena store. Additional rewards include an Avatar, card sleeves, booster packs, gold, gems, styles, pet, Player Draft tokens, and individual card rewards.

Avatar

Ugin, the Spirit Dragon

Booster packs and cards

20 booster packs (five ELD, five THB, five IKO, and five M21)

10 mythic rare Individual Card Rewards (ICRs)

Level 91 and Beyond: Uncommon ICR (1:20 upgrade rate)

Cosmetics

Best Friend basic sleeve

15 common card styles

10 uncommon card styles

25 Mastery Orbs

Five Dog-themed pet variants

Level 85 Ugin Exquisite sleeve

Other

4,000 Gold

1,200 Gems

One Player Draft token

Players in MTG Arena can purchase a Mastery Pass and start unlocking free rewards in the Basic M21 Set Pass on June 25.