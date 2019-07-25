Hasbro plans to double WotC and Magic: The Gathering team

Showing positive earnings for the second quarter of 2019 in Magic: The Gathering, Hasbro has requested Wizards of the Coast double the size of the staff over the course of the next five years.

It’s shouldn’t come as a surprise to those in the MTG community, as Hasbro continues to increase revenue off Magic via tabletop and digital formats. Tabletop MTG showed a 12% increase in sales with MTGA coming in second profit-wise, according to the quarterly conference call,

During the course of the conference call, it was noted that Hasbro “encourages Wizards of the Coast to double the size of its team within the next five years.” In addition, it was also announced that MTG Arena will exit the open beta stage sometime within the next four months.

With a recorded 38 million individuals playing at least one round of MTG, the numbers continue to grow for a game that’s been around for over 25 years. And with the new formats and improvements coming to MTGA, Hasbro predicts WotC will continue to grow financially in tabletop and digital over the next half a decade.

The first quarter of 2019 showed a major increase in profits for Hasbro, thanks to MTG and Monopoly. With the second-quarter results in, the trend continues for WotC. Big plans are coming this fall to MTG, such as the Throne of Eldraine set (fall Standard rotation), MTGA exiting open beta, and the 2019 MTG World Championship ($1 million prize pool).

Next up for MTG is Mythic Championship IV in Barcelona. The tabletop tournament is showcasing the Modern format with a $500,000 total prize pool.