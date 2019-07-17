How to watch MTG Mythic Championship IV

The Modern format returns to Magic: The Gathering fifth Mythic Championship in Barcelona, and it’s all being streamed Live on Twitch.

First introducing the London Mulligan in competitive play, MCII showed off how unique the Modern format is in Magic. With the addition of the Modern Horizon and Core Set 2020 sets and the new mulligan system, MCIV in Barcelona is anticipated to be wild.

Coverage begins on Friday, July 26 and runs through Sunday, July 28. Because the tournament is taking place in Spain, the livestream will begin at 2am CT each day. Coverage of MCII typically ran about 10 hours and the Magic Twitch channel should rerun the day’s events if waking up before the witching hour is too early for you.

The prize pool for MCIV is $500,000 with first place earning $50,000 and 50 Mythic Points. The rest of the potential prize earnings run from $20,000 for second place to 500 for anyone finishing 471 and above.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

WotC is still using the Mythic Points ranking system to determine entry for the Magic World Championship, however, players and fans are unsure how it will affect entry into the Magic Pro League (MPL). Until the MTG Pro League figures it out, second place earns 42 points down to 27 through 29 place, who earn five points.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Related: Everything you need to know about MTG Mythic Championship IV

MTG Mythic Championship IV in the Modern format runs from July 26 through the 28. Live coverage begins on the Magic Twitch channel at 2am CT Friday through Sunday. Reruns of the day’s events should air after the Live stream ends.