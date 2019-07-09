MTG Core Set 2020 cards worth money so far

The MTG Core Set 2020 release is upon us, and the top card prices continue to rise and fall as an early metagame in Standard begins to come together following pre-release weekend.

Having launched on MTG Arena on July, 2, players are already beginning to discover which cards from M20 will change the metagame and which ones are simply jank. Naturally, most of the Mythic Rare cards are sitting at the top priced cards, but watch Risen Reef closely. As an Uncommon, its priced at $1.41 and is rising quickly every week. Some have even boldly called it the best card in the M20 set.

Top Priced M20 cards

As decks begin to come together on MTG Arena, Vampires, Elementals, Sacrificial, and Flyers seem to be the most popular archetypes at the moment. Once the set goes officially live and cards are played in tournaments, we’ll get a better feel for their overall worth. Until then, though, here are the top priced M20 cards so far.

Chandra, Awakened Inferno

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Chandra, Awakened Inferno is a beast of a planeswalker card and a win-con. As the face of the M20 set, Chandra is priced at around $16. Her value has dropped almost four bucks, though, since pre-release weekend wrapped up. While she fits into plenty of decks, like Elementals and Gruul, it seems her status is wavy at the moment.

Omnath, Locus of the Roil

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Unlike Chandra, Omnath, Locus of the Roil is a hit in Elemental decks and will likely continue to be. Rising every week, Omnath is at $15.60. When paired with Risen Reef, Omnath comes alive and dominates though tempo and removal. Keep an eye on Omnath as his price should continue to climb.

Cavalier of Thorns

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Most of the Cavalier cards are good but Cavalier of Thorns is rocking the metagame. Climbing in price faster than Omnath, Cavalier of Thorns is priced for now at $11.87.

Leyline of the Void

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Everyone knew Leyline of the Void was going to be a hit and its financial status is growing because of it. Priced at $6.74, it continues to slowly rise as archetypes find a way to utilize it best.

Sorin, Imperious Bloodlord

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Vampires took off during the first week of the M20 launch on MTG Arena, but the value of the archetype seems to be slipping. Dropping over two dollars from last week, Sorin, Imperious Bloodlord is at $6.92. Whether his value will continue to dimish is unknown. Perhaps someone will create the tier one Vampire deck players have been craving and his price will rocket back towards the top.