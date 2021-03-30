Everything to know about MTG Strixhaven: School of Mages tabletop products

Wizards of the Coast has spiced up the next Standard-legal set Strixhaven: School of Mages with a number of products.
Scheduled for a tabletop release on April 23, STX will feature Mystical Archive cards in booster packs, along with alternative-art Japanese cards. There are a total of four STX booster packs players can choose from, along with Commander 2021 decks, prerelease packs, and bundles. Collectors and players can also find cards from The List. From the buy-a-box promo to booster packs, here’s every STX product and its contents.
STX buy-a-box promo
The buy-a-box promo for STX is Dragonsguard Elite, a two-drop Druid featuring the new mechanic Magecraft. The extended alternative-art version of Dragonsguard Elite is available as the buy-a-box promo within the draft, set, and collector booster boxes. Players can also find it in sets of six prerelease packs.
STX set booster packs
Set booster packs remain an option for players, offering 12 cards per pack with a guaranteed foil and art card. Players can purchase STX set booster packs individually or as a box.
Here are the contents of an STX set booster pack:
- One Mystical Archive card (Uncommon, Rare, or Mythic Rare)
- One Lesson card of any rarity
- One traditional foil card of any rarity.
- One card from The List in one out of four set booster packs
- Mystical Archive cards with a possibility of a Japanese alternative-art variant
- One art card—one of 20 is foil-stamped with an artist’s signature
- One Rare card
- Six thematically-connected STX cards
- One land card
STX draft booster packs
Draft booster packs within STX are offering players a twist, containing one Mystical Archive card that is legal to play within the Strixhaven Limited format. Here are the contents of a draft booster pack.
- One Mystical Archive card (Uncommon, Rare, or Mythic Rare)
- One Lesson card (Common, Rare, or Mythic Rare
- One Rare or Mythic Rare
- Three Uncommon cards
- Nine Common cards
- Traditional foil cards can be found as a Common card replacement in 33 percent of STX draft booster packs. And a traditional foil Mystical Archive Mythic Rare is in less than one percent of packs.
STX collector booster packs
Collector booster packs offer players a variety of foil and alternative art cards. Here are the 15 cards found in an STX collector booster pack.
- One foil etched Mystical Archive card that is a Rare or Mythic Rare
- One foil etched Mystical Archive card that is Uncommon with a possibility of a Japanese alternative-art foil etched variant
- One foil etched Mystical Archive card with borderless or extended art in Rare or Mythic Rare
- One foil Mystical Archive Uncommon that can also be a Japanese alternative-art card
- One extended art or borderless art Rare or Mythic Rare
- One extended art Commander Rare or Mythic Rare
- One foil Lesson card
- One foil single or double-faced card that is Rare or Mythic Rare
- Two foil Uncommon cards
- Five foil Common cards
- One foil double-sided token
STX theme booster
An STX theme booster pack contains 35 cards representing one of the five Strixhaven University colleges. Players can find one to two Rare or Mythic Rare cards alongside 33 to 34 Common and Uncommon cards.
- Prismari College RU
- Silverquill College BW
- Lorehold College RW
- Witherbloom College GB
- Quandrix College UG
STX C21 preconstructed decks
A total of five preconstructed decks, thematically tied to the five colleges of Strixhaven University, are being offered with C21. Each deck contains 100 cards of which two are foil, one foil etched display Commander, 10 double-sided tokens, a life tracker, and deck box. Here are the five C21 preconstructed decks available with the release of STX on April 23.
- Silverquill Statement
- Prismari Performance
- Witherbloom Witchcraft
- Lorehold Legacies
- Quantum Quandrix
STX prerelease packs
Unlike previous prerelease packs in Magic, there are five within STX representing the five colleges of Strixhaven University. The five colleges are Silverquill (BW), Prismari (RU), Witherbloom (GB), Lorehold (RW), and Quandrix (UG).
Here are the contents of a prerelease pack:
- Five STX draft booster packs
- One STX college booster
- One foil promo, Rare or Mythic Rare
- One MTG Arena code
- One spindown life counter.
All tabletop STX products will release on April 23. A digital release of the set will take place via Magic Online and MTG Arena on April 15. Prerelease will take place from April 16 to 22.
