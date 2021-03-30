Everything to know about MTG Strixhaven: School of Mages tabletop products

Here are all the contents of each STX product.

Wizards of the Coast has spiced up the next Standard-legal set Strixhaven: School of Mages with a number of products.

Scheduled for a tabletop release on April 23, STX will feature Mystical Archive cards in booster packs, along with alternative-art Japanese cards. There are a total of four STX booster packs players can choose from, along with Commander 2021 decks, prerelease packs, and bundles. Collectors and players can also find cards from The List. From the buy-a-box promo to booster packs, here’s every STX product and its contents.

STX buy-a-box promo

Image via WotC

The buy-a-box promo for STX is Dragonsguard Elite, a two-drop Druid featuring the new mechanic Magecraft. The extended alternative-art version of Dragonsguard Elite is available as the buy-a-box promo within the draft, set, and collector booster boxes. Players can also find it in sets of six prerelease packs.

STX set booster packs

Set booster packs remain an option for players, offering 12 cards per pack with a guaranteed foil and art card. Players can purchase STX set booster packs individually or as a box.

Image via WotC

Here are the contents of an STX set booster pack:

One Mystical Archive card (Uncommon, Rare, or Mythic Rare)

One Lesson card of any rarity

One traditional foil card of any rarity.

One card from The List in one out of four set booster packs

Mystical Archive cards with a possibility of a Japanese alternative-art variant

One art card—one of 20 is foil-stamped with an artist’s signature

One Rare card

Six thematically-connected STX cards

One land card

STX draft booster packs

Draft booster packs within STX are offering players a twist, containing one Mystical Archive card that is legal to play within the Strixhaven Limited format. Here are the contents of a draft booster pack.

One Mystical Archive card (Uncommon, Rare, or Mythic Rare)

One Lesson card (Common, Rare, or Mythic Rare

One Rare or Mythic Rare

Three Uncommon cards

Nine Common cards

Traditional foil cards can be found as a Common card replacement in 33 percent of STX draft booster packs. And a traditional foil Mystical Archive Mythic Rare is in less than one percent of packs.

STX collector booster packs

Collector booster packs offer players a variety of foil and alternative art cards. Here are the 15 cards found in an STX collector booster pack.

Image via WotC

One foil etched Mystical Archive card that is a Rare or Mythic Rare

One foil etched Mystical Archive card that is Uncommon with a possibility of a Japanese alternative-art foil etched variant

One foil etched Mystical Archive card with borderless or extended art in Rare or Mythic Rare

One foil Mystical Archive Uncommon that can also be a Japanese alternative-art card

One extended art or borderless art Rare or Mythic Rare

One extended art Commander Rare or Mythic Rare

One foil Lesson card

One foil single or double-faced card that is Rare or Mythic Rare

Two foil Uncommon cards

Five foil Common cards

One foil double-sided token

STX theme booster

An STX theme booster pack contains 35 cards representing one of the five Strixhaven University colleges. Players can find one to two Rare or Mythic Rare cards alongside 33 to 34 Common and Uncommon cards.

Prismari College RU

Silverquill College BW

Lorehold College RW

Witherbloom College GB

Quandrix College UG

STX C21 preconstructed decks

Image via WotC

A total of five preconstructed decks, thematically tied to the five colleges of Strixhaven University, are being offered with C21. Each deck contains 100 cards of which two are foil, one foil etched display Commander, 10 double-sided tokens, a life tracker, and deck box. Here are the five C21 preconstructed decks available with the release of STX on April 23.

Silverquill Statement

Prismari Performance

Witherbloom Witchcraft

Lorehold Legacies

Quantum Quandrix

STX prerelease packs

Image via WotC

Unlike previous prerelease packs in Magic, there are five within STX representing the five colleges of Strixhaven University. The five colleges are Silverquill (BW), Prismari (RU), Witherbloom (GB), Lorehold (RW), and Quandrix (UG).

Here are the contents of a prerelease pack:

Five STX draft booster packs

One STX college booster

One foil promo, Rare or Mythic Rare

One MTG Arena code

One spindown life counter.

All tabletop STX products will release on April 23. A digital release of the set will take place via Magic Online and MTG Arena on April 15. Prerelease will take place from April 16 to 22.

