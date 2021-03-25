Mystical Archive brings 63 powerful spells to shake up Strixhaven: School of Mages Limited

Seven cards will be banned in Historic.

The upcoming Magic: The Gathering set Strixhaven: School of Mages will shake up its Limited format with the addition of the Mystical Archive, a collection of Instants and Sorceries spanning Magic’s history.

One card from the Mystical Archive will be found in draft booster packs and can be played in Draft and Sealed. Collector booster packs will have three Mystical Archive cards.

The Mystical Archive includes 18 uncommons, 30 rares, and 15 mythic rares. This is a total of 63 reprints with alternate art, including Japanese variants.

Cards within the Mystical Archive will be playable in Historic, but seven cards are receiving a day-one ban in the digital format. This leaves 56 cards entering Historic when Strixhaven is released digitally on April 13.

Here are the seven cards that are banned in Historic.

Abundant Harvest

Counterspell

Dark Ritual

Lightning Bolt

Swords to Plowshares

Channel

Demonic Tutor

Outside of those cards, the rest will be included in Historic and will remain legal in the formats they are already permitted in. Here are the rest of the Mystical Archive cards that have been revealed.

Uncommon

Cultivate

Defiant Strike

Duress

Opt

Shock

Snakeskin Veil

Strategic Planning

Village Rites

Whirlwing Denial

Rare

Growth Spiral

Inquisition of Kozilek

Krosan Grip

Sign in Blood

Urza’s Rage

Weather the Storm

Mythic Rare

Blue Sun’s Zenith

Day of Judgement

Mind’s Desire

Time Warp

Strixhaven: School of Mages will launch digitally on April 15 and a tabletop release is scheduled for April 23.

