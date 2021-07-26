Every new mechanic in MTG Jumpstart: Historic Horizons

Magic: The Gathering is introducing three new mechanics to Magic Arena’s digital-only format Historic that brings unique card designs to the game.

Jumpstart: Historic Horizons will be released on Aug 12. Alongside the inclusion of cards from Modern Horizons and Modern Horizons 2, 31 new cards will be included in the set. These cards use new mechanics called Seek, Perpetually, and Conjure.

It's all here—Jumpstart: Historic Horizons expands the Historic format further, providing a glimpse of what's possible for Magic: The Gathering Arena.https://t.co/Rw3KyYYoKU — MTG Arena (@MTG_Arena) July 26, 2021

The three new mechanics are exclusive to Historic and take advantage of the design space allowed with digital card games.

Perpetually gives permanent changes to the characteristics of cards regardless of where they are in the game. Ethereal Grasp is a new card that uses Perpetually to prevent a creature from untapping during its controller’s untap step.

Seek is a tutor ability that gets a card from your deck that fits specific criteria. Tutors are a part of Magic, but Seek is an ability that grabs a random card from your deck, something that isn’t reasonable to do in paper Magic.

Conjure creates cards that act as a normal card would. This is a versatile ability that allows Wizards of the Coast to include some iconic spells, like Dark Ritual, that are too powerful for Historic but work as a one-time randomized draw. Other cards that were mentioned as a part of the Conjure pool of cards include Tropical Island, Ponder, and Stormfront Pegasus.

Historic Horizons preview season starts on July 26 and ends on Aug. 3. Stay tuned for the exclusive Dot Esports Historic Horizons packet reveal on July 29 at 9am CT.