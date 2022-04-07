Every New Capenna spoiler from MTG preview stream

Over a dozen Streets of New Capenna spoilers were revealed during the Magic: The Gathering preview stream today.
The upcoming Standard-legal MTG set, Streets of New Capenna (SNC), will showcase a new plane within the multiverse and five demon crime families that run the city. There are a total of 281 regular cards within the set, with previews taking place from April 7 to 14. Unlike recently released MTG sets, SNC will launch with prerelease tabletop events starting on April 22. The digital release via MTGO and MTG Arena will take place on April 28, followed by the global launch on April 29.
Here’s every MTG New Capenna spoiler dropped during the April 7 preview stream.
SNC Box topper
There are 11 versions of the SNC box topper, showcasing alternative art for each region in a golden age Showcase frame.
Gala Greeters
SNC planeswalkers
The New Capenna set will contain a total of three planeswalkers: Elspeth, Vivien, and Ob Nixilis.
Elspeth Resplendent
Ob Nixilis, the Adversary
Vivien on the Hunt
Legendary SNC creatures
Legendary creatures revealed during the MTG preview stream included the last two crime family patriarchs, Falco and Ziatora, along with the return of Urabrask. A full rundown of the five crime families and the leaders of each faction can be found here.
Urabrask, Heretic Praetor
Falco, Spara, Pactweaver
Ziatora, the Incinerator
Halo
It’s unknown how many total Artifacts are within the SNC set. Halo, the magical substance derived from angel blood, has its own card via Halo Fountain.
Halo Fountain
Cards with SNC mechanics
Each of the five families has a unique mechanic that synergizes with the three MTG colors represented. The Standard-legal set also contains the returning Hideaway mechanic. A full breakdown of every SNC mechanic can be found here.
A Little Chat: Casualty
Devilish Vallet: Alliance
Disciplined Duelist: Shield Counters
Jaxis, the Troublemaker: Blitz
Raffine, Scheming Seer: Connive
Wiretapping: Hideaway
SNC Commander decks
There are a total of five reconstructed SNC Commander decks, showcasing three-color legendary creatures and synergies with each of the five families.
Perrie, the Pulverizer (Bedecked Brokers)
All images via WotC, Magic: The Gathering.