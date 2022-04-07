Every New Capenna spoiler from MTG preview stream

Get a first look at a variety of art showcased in the SNC preview stream.

Urabrask, Heretic Praetor art deco version Urabrask, Heretic Praetor Phyrexian version Urabrask, Heretic Praetor Halo Fountain Elspeth Resplendent boderless version Elspeth Resplendent art deco version Elspeth Resplendent Gala Greeters English version Ziatora, the Incinerator Falco Spara, Pactweaver A Little Chat Devilish Valet Jaxis, the Troublemaker Disciplined Duelist Wiretapping Raffine, Scheming Seer Lord Xander, the Collector Jetmir, Nexus of Revels

Over a dozen Streets of New Capenna spoilers were revealed during the Magic: The Gathering preview stream today.

The upcoming Standard-legal MTG set, Streets of New Capenna (SNC), will showcase a new plane within the multiverse and five demon crime families that run the city. There are a total of 281 regular cards within the set, with previews taking place from April 7 to 14. Unlike recently released MTG sets, SNC will launch with prerelease tabletop events starting on April 22. The digital release via MTGO and MTG Arena will take place on April 28, followed by the global launch on April 29.

Here’s every MTG New Capenna spoiler dropped during the April 7 preview stream.

SNC Box topper

There are 11 versions of the SNC box topper, showcasing alternative art for each region in a golden age Showcase frame.

Gala Greeters

SNC planeswalkers

The New Capenna set will contain a total of three planeswalkers: Elspeth, Vivien, and Ob Nixilis.

Elspeth Resplendent

Elspeth Resplendent Elspeth Resplendent boderless version Elspeth Resplendent art deco version

Ob Nixilis, the Adversary

Ob Nixilis, the Adversary

Vivien on the Hunt

Vivien on the Hunt

Legendary SNC creatures

Legendary creatures revealed during the MTG preview stream included the last two crime family patriarchs, Falco and Ziatora, along with the return of Urabrask. A full rundown of the five crime families and the leaders of each faction can be found here.

Urabrask, Heretic Praetor

Urabrask, Heretic Praetor Urabrask, Heretic Praetor art deco version Urabrask, Heretic Praetor Phyrexian version

Falco, Spara, Pactweaver

Falco Spara, Pactweaver

Ziatora, the Incinerator

Ziatora, the Incinerator

Halo

It’s unknown how many total Artifacts are within the SNC set. Halo, the magical substance derived from angel blood, has its own card via Halo Fountain.

Halo Fountain

Halo Fountain

Cards with SNC mechanics

Each of the five families has a unique mechanic that synergizes with the three MTG colors represented. The Standard-legal set also contains the returning Hideaway mechanic. A full breakdown of every SNC mechanic can be found here.

A Little Chat: Casualty

A Little Chat

Devilish Vallet: Alliance

Devilish Valet

Disciplined Duelist: Shield Counters

Disciplined Duelist

Jaxis, the Troublemaker: Blitz

Jaxis, the Troublemaker

Raffine, Scheming Seer: Connive

Raffine, Scheming Seer

Wiretapping: Hideaway

Wiretapping

SNC Commander decks

There are a total of five reconstructed SNC Commander decks, showcasing three-color legendary creatures and synergies with each of the five families.

Perrie, the Pulverizer (Bedecked Brokers)

All images via WotC, Magic: The Gathering.