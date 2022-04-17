Every MTG Streets of New Capenna card worth money

Three-color legendary creatures return to Magic: The Gathering via the Streets of New Capenna set, showcasing planeswalkers, lands, and creatures worth money.
Over a dozen Streets of New Capenna (SNC) cards are worth money prior to the official global launch scheduled to take place on April 29. The upcoming Standard-legal set features five crime boss families within three-color Shards, each of which has its own unique MTG mechanic. There are a total of three planeswalkers within the set, a Phyrexian, and the completed cycle of Triome lands that started within the Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths set.
Each SNC card listed is based on prerelease prices obtained from MTGStocks and MTGGoldfish. These prices are subject to change upon the global release of New Capenna on April 29 and will be updated at that time.
Elspeth Resplendent
Elspeth Resplendent is a narrow five-cost planeswalker within the SNC set, whose foil etched Showcase card is valued at around $180. The planeswalker’s value drops dramatically, however, with her non-foil borderless and Showcase versions priced between $25 and $30. The regular version of Elspeth Resplendent is worth around $10.
Bootleggers’ Stash
Bootleggers’ Stash is an Artifact that can create Treasure tokens via tapping lands you control. Playable in multiple Magic formats, the borderless foil version of the Artifact is valued at around $150. The SNC regular version of Bootleggers’ Stash is priced at around $52.
Ob Nixilis, the Adversary
Likely the best SNC planeswalker within the set, the foil borderless version of Ob Nixilis, the Adversary is valued at around $90. The non-foil borderless is worth around $48, and the regular version of the Nixilis planeswalker is priced at around $32.
Lord Xander, the Collector
Lord Xander, the Collector’s prerelease value dipped dramatically prior to the global launch of New Capenna but was still worth a decent amount of money. The foil Showcase version of the Vampire Noble is valued at around $63. The regular version of Lord Xander, the Collector is priced at around $20.
Vivien on the Hunt
Vivien returns to Standard via her SNC planeswalker card, Vivien on the Hunt. Her borderless foil planeswalker version is valued at around $63. Vivien’s art deco version has no value at time of writing, and her regular version is worth around $11.50
Urabrask, Heretic Praetor
Another Phyrexian Praetor has slipped into a Standard-legal MTG set. The foil art deco Showcase version of Urabrask, Heretic Praetor is valued at around $52, which is more than the Phyrexian version priced at around $40. But keep a close eye on Urabrask’s Phyrexian version; it may increase in the coming weeks. The regular version of Urabrask, Heretic Praetor is valued at around $11.
Jetmir, Nexus of Revels
Crime boss leader of the Cabaretti family, Jetmir, Nexus of Revels is a three-color Cat Demon. The SNC patriarch has a foil Showcase version valued at around $40. The Cat Demon’s regular version is priced at around $8.50.
Raffine, Scheming Seer
Raffine, Scheming Seer is the leader of the Obscura family. The Sphinx Demon has a Showcase foil version valued at around $49.50. The regular version of Raffine, Scheming Seer is priced at around $9.
Halo Fountain
Halo Fountain is an Artifact that’s an alternative win condition within the SNC set. The borderless foil version of Halo Fountain is valued at around $47. Its regular version is worth around $10.
Luxior, Giada’s Gift
Luxior, Giada’s Gift is a unique SNC Equipment that can attach to planeswalkers or creatures. The foil version of the legendary Artifact is valued at around $32 and the regular version is worth around $22.50.
Ziatora, the Incinerator
Ziatora, the Incinerator is the boss leader of the Riveteers family. The foil Showcase version of the Demon Dragon is valued at around $39. And the regular version of Ziatora, the Incinerator is priced at around $9.
Falco Spara, Pactweaver
Leader of the SNC Brokers family, Falco Spara, Pactweaver has a Showcase foil version priced at around $25. The regular version of the Bird Demon is worth around $6.
Tri-land SNC cycle
Providing mana fixing, the New Capenna Tri-land cycle completes the Triome land cycle from Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths. There are a total of five Tri-lands within the SNC set.
Spara’s Headquarters
Spara’s Headquarters has an art deco foil version worth around $45. The borderless version is valued at around $30, and the regular Tri-land version is priced at around $12.
Raffine’s Tower
The foil art deco showcase version of Raffine’s Tower is worth around $38 while the borderless version is priced at around $30. Raffine’s Tower is valued at around $10 for its regular version.
Ziatora’s Proving Ground
The foil art deco version of Ziatora’s Proving Ground is valued at around $35, and the borderless version is worth around $24. Ziatora’s Proving Ground is priced at around $11.50 for its regular version.
Xander’s Lounge
Xander’s Lounge has an art deco foil version valued at around $38. The borderless version is priced at around $30, and the regular version of the Tri-land is worth around $11.50.
Jetmir’s Garden
Jetmir’s Garden has an art deco foil version priced at around $35. The borderless version is valued at around $24, and the regular Tri-land version is priced at around $10.