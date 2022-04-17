Every MTG Streets of New Capenna card worth money

Know which New Capenna cards are worth money when cracking open packs.

Elspeth Resplendent Bootleggers Stash Ob Nixilis, the Adversary Lord Xander, the Collector Vivien on the Hunt Urabrask, Heretic Praetor Jetmir, Nexus of Revels Raffine, Scheming Seer Halo Fountain Luxior, Giada’s Gift Ziatora, the Incinerator Falco Spara, Pactweaver Spara’s Headquarters Raffine’s Tower Ziatora’s Proving Ground Xander’s Lounge Jetmir’s Garden

Three-color legendary creatures return to Magic: The Gathering via the Streets of New Capenna set, showcasing planeswalkers, lands, and creatures worth money.

Over a dozen Streets of New Capenna (SNC) cards are worth money prior to the official global launch scheduled to take place on April 29. The upcoming Standard-legal set features five crime boss families within three-color Shards, each of which has its own unique MTG mechanic. There are a total of three planeswalkers within the set, a Phyrexian, and the completed cycle of Triome lands that started within the Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths set.

Each SNC card listed is based on prerelease prices obtained from MTGStocks and MTGGoldfish. These prices are subject to change upon the global release of New Capenna on April 29 and will be updated at that time.

Elspeth Resplendent

Elspeth Resplendent

Elspeth Resplendent is a narrow five-cost planeswalker within the SNC set, whose foil etched Showcase card is valued at around $180. The planeswalker’s value drops dramatically, however, with her non-foil borderless and Showcase versions priced between $25 and $30. The regular version of Elspeth Resplendent is worth around $10.

Bootleggers’ Stash

Bootleggers Stash

Bootleggers’ Stash is an Artifact that can create Treasure tokens via tapping lands you control. Playable in multiple Magic formats, the borderless foil version of the Artifact is valued at around $150. The SNC regular version of Bootleggers’ Stash is priced at around $52.

Ob Nixilis, the Adversary

Ob Nixilis, the Adversary

Likely the best SNC planeswalker within the set, the foil borderless version of Ob Nixilis, the Adversary is valued at around $90. The non-foil borderless is worth around $48, and the regular version of the Nixilis planeswalker is priced at around $32.

Lord Xander, the Collector

Lord Xander, the Collector

Lord Xander, the Collector’s prerelease value dipped dramatically prior to the global launch of New Capenna but was still worth a decent amount of money. The foil Showcase version of the Vampire Noble is valued at around $63. The regular version of Lord Xander, the Collector is priced at around $20.

Vivien on the Hunt

Vivien on the Hunt

Vivien returns to Standard via her SNC planeswalker card, Vivien on the Hunt. Her borderless foil planeswalker version is valued at around $63. Vivien’s art deco version has no value at time of writing, and her regular version is worth around $11.50

Urabrask, Heretic Praetor

Urabrask, Heretic Praetor

Another Phyrexian Praetor has slipped into a Standard-legal MTG set. The foil art deco Showcase version of Urabrask, Heretic Praetor is valued at around $52, which is more than the Phyrexian version priced at around $40. But keep a close eye on Urabrask’s Phyrexian version; it may increase in the coming weeks. The regular version of Urabrask, Heretic Praetor is valued at around $11.

Jetmir, Nexus of Revels

Jetmir, Nexus of Revels

Crime boss leader of the Cabaretti family, Jetmir, Nexus of Revels is a three-color Cat Demon. The SNC patriarch has a foil Showcase version valued at around $40. The Cat Demon’s regular version is priced at around $8.50.

Raffine, Scheming Seer

Raffine, Scheming Seer

Raffine, Scheming Seer is the leader of the Obscura family. The Sphinx Demon has a Showcase foil version valued at around $49.50. The regular version of Raffine, Scheming Seer is priced at around $9.

Halo Fountain

Halo Fountain

Halo Fountain is an Artifact that’s an alternative win condition within the SNC set. The borderless foil version of Halo Fountain is valued at around $47. Its regular version is worth around $10.

Luxior, Giada’s Gift

Luxior, Giada’s Gift

Luxior, Giada’s Gift is a unique SNC Equipment that can attach to planeswalkers or creatures. The foil version of the legendary Artifact is valued at around $32 and the regular version is worth around $22.50.

Ziatora, the Incinerator

Ziatora, the Incinerator

Ziatora, the Incinerator is the boss leader of the Riveteers family. The foil Showcase version of the Demon Dragon is valued at around $39. And the regular version of Ziatora, the Incinerator is priced at around $9.

Falco Spara, Pactweaver

Falco Spara, Pactweaver

Leader of the SNC Brokers family, Falco Spara, Pactweaver has a Showcase foil version priced at around $25. The regular version of the Bird Demon is worth around $6.

Tri-land SNC cycle

Providing mana fixing, the New Capenna Tri-land cycle completes the Triome land cycle from Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths. There are a total of five Tri-lands within the SNC set.

Spara’s Headquarters

Spara’s Headquarters

Spara’s Headquarters has an art deco foil version worth around $45. The borderless version is valued at around $30, and the regular Tri-land version is priced at around $12.

Raffine’s Tower

Raffine’s Tower

The foil art deco showcase version of Raffine’s Tower is worth around $38 while the borderless version is priced at around $30. Raffine’s Tower is valued at around $10 for its regular version.

Ziatora’s Proving Ground

Ziatora’s Proving Ground

The foil art deco version of Ziatora’s Proving Ground is valued at around $35, and the borderless version is worth around $24. Ziatora’s Proving Ground is priced at around $11.50 for its regular version.

Xander’s Lounge

Xander’s Lounge

Xander’s Lounge has an art deco foil version valued at around $38. The borderless version is priced at around $30, and the regular version of the Tri-land is worth around $11.50.

Jetmir’s Garden

Jetmir’s Garden

Jetmir’s Garden has an art deco foil version priced at around $35. The borderless version is valued at around $24, and the regular Tri-land version is priced at around $10.