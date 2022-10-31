Bonus MTG damage from Red sources returns via Mechanized Warfare in Brothers’ War

Wizards of the Coast has brought back the bonus damage Magic: The Gathering ping effect within the color Red through Mechanized Warfare, a powerful three-drop Enchantment.

Bonus ping damage has been a staple within the MTG color Red for some time, from Sulfuric Vapors and Akki Lavarunner to Jaya, Venerated Firemage, and Rem Karolus, Stalwart Slayer. The focus of The Brothers’ War is Artifacts and artificers. Mechanized Warfare, however, showcases the power of an Enchantment within the upcoming Standard-legal set.

Mechanized Warfare

Mechanized Warfare

Mana cost: 1RR

Type: Enchantment

Rarity: Rare

Ability: If a Red or Artifact source you control deal damage to an opponent or a permanent an opponent controls, it deals that much damage plus one instead.

Of all the bonus ping damage cards in Red, Mechanized Warfare might be one of the strongest since it includes damage from an Artifact source as well. The Enchantment also synergizes with Brotherhood’s End, potentially one of the strongest board wipes in the Standard format.

Even Artifact creatures like Combat Thresher can benefit from Mechanized Warfare. The Prototype version is only a 1/1 with Double Strike that won’t have much impact during the midgame stages. But with Mechanized Warfare on the battlefield, the Construct deals two damage in conjunction with Double Strike for a total of four damage.

Mayhem Devil is another perfect example of how Mechanized Warfare can change everything when it comes to ping damage. The creature devil played a major role during the Magic World Championship within Rakdos Sacrifice builds. With Mechanized Warfare, those pings deal two damage each time instead of just one.

Players can test out Mechanized Warfare during prerelease events that start on Nov. 11. A digital launch of The Brothers’ War is slated to take place on Nov. 15, followed by the global launch on Nov. 18.