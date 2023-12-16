Biggest MTG storylines going into 2024

Wizards of the Coast announced various Magic: The Gathering sets and products for coming in 2024. In the near future, fans will be visiting new worlds and tying up loose ends from previous story arcs.

The most significant overarching plot heading into 2024 is the Metronome storyline. It engulfs much of the lore involving the unfinished Omenpath Arc, the upcoming Dragonstorm Arc, and a third CENSORED Arc, for which Wizards has yet to provide substantial information. The Metronome storyline will span three years, from 2023 to 2025, and will include multiple sets and never-before-seen planes.

The Metronome storyline in Magic: The Gathering

MTG Calendar for 2024. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Metronome storyline emerges as an epic saga unfolding over three years, with each year unveiling a distinct yet interconnected arc. The journey commences with the Omenpath Arc, ignited by the enchanting Wilds of Eldraine, and weaves through the mysterious depths of Lost Caverns of Ixalan. As 2024 dawns, the plot thickens within the shadowy halls of Murder at Karlov Manor on Ravnica and the dusty trails of Outlaws of Thunder Junction. The narrative then transitions to the Dragonstorm Arc, introducing the whimsical Bloomburrow set and culminating in the spine-chilling, horror-themed Duskmourn.

Wizards of the Coast has been stingy when it comes to revealing information about its plans for 2025 and 2026. Thus far, all we know are the code names of two sets concluding the Dragonstorm Arc. Tennis is a death race-themed set that leverages the mystical omenpaths to span three distinct planes, two familiar and one entirely new. After that, fans can rejoice in the set code-named Ultimate, a nostalgic return to the beloved plane of Tarkir, reigniting old passions and promising new adventures in a world beloved by fans. This grand tapestry of tales not only enriches Magic’s lore with its diverse settings and themes but also marks a significant new chapter in its storytelling.

The Omenpath Arc

Murders at Karlov Manor. Image via WotC

This arc, a vital part of the overarching Metronome storyline, began its magical journey with Wilds of Eldraine. Here, players were transported back to the realm of fairy tales but with a darker, more mature twist. The story was rife with conspiracies and betrayal, featuring de-sparked Planeswalkers like Will and Rowan, who grappled with their diminished powers and the looming shadow of the Phyrexian war.

The arc introduced us to Kellan, a half-fae teenager on a quest to find his father, Oko, leading him through the newly opened Omenpaths. These mystical pathways, created in the aftermath of the Phyrexian invasion, have become a conduit for multi-planar quests. The narrative also delved into the machinations of Ashiok, whose sinister plans involved gathering powerful individuals for an ominous purpose, adding another layer of mystery and suspense.

As fans eagerly await the next chapters in this saga, the Omenpath Arc is set to continue its thrilling journey through Murders at Karlov Manor and Outlaws of Thunder Junction. The first of the two sets promises to blend familiar locales with fresh themes. Murders at Karlov Manor will take us back to Ravnica but with a gripping murder mystery twist, whereas Outlaws of Thunder Junction is set on a completely new plane of MTG’s ever-expanding multiverse. It’s a world with Western flavor where bandits, outlaws, and rascals make the rules. The Omenpath Arc is scheduled to conclude with this last chapter.

The Dragonstorm Arc

The Dragonstorm Arc has a lot going on. Image via WotC

Dragonstorm Arc is set to be a rollercoaster of emotions and settings. Slated to begin in late 2024, following right after the Omenpath Arc, it kicks off with Bloomburrow, a set that brings to life a world of anthropomorphic animals—a delightful departure into a realm reminiscent of Brian Jacques’s fantasy novel series Redwall. Imagine rabbits, mice, and raccoons as the protagonists of their own epic tales without the pesky interference of humans.

Then, in a dramatic tonal shift, Duskmourn: House of Horror plunges players into the depths of modern horror. Inspired by the classic horror of the 70s and 80s, this set unfolds in a sprawling, haunted mansion. Each corridor and room in Duskmourn promises to exude the eerie, thrilling vibe of a spine-chilling horror experience, a stark contrast to the whimsical world of Bloomburrow.

Death Race serves as the provisional title for the set scheduled to release after Duskmourn, currently codenamed Tennis. Slated as MTG’s 103rd expansion, its release is anticipated in the first quarter of 2025. The set introduces a multiplanar perspective to the racing theme.

The Dragonstorm Arc will include four sets in total, and its concluding chapter will release in the summer of 2025. The set is codenamed Ultimate and represents a return to the Dragon-infested world of Tarkir. This arc represents the second part of the three-year Metronome storyline, which is shaping up to be an expansive and intricate narrative in the Magic universe​.

The CENSORED Arc

The CENSORED Arc is shrouded in mystery. Image via WotC

Details about the CENSORED Arc, which is slated for late in 2025, remain largely shrouded in mystery. That said, we do know that it marks a significant departure from traditional Magic settings. The key set within this arc is codenamed Volleyball, and it’s described as a “top-down Space Opera fantasy.”

This set represents Magic’s first foray into a space-themed environment in a premier set, promising to take players on an interstellar journey unlike anything seen before. The concept of a space opera suggests a grand, dramatic narrative set in the vast expanse of outer space, potentially involving complex characters, futuristic technology, and intergalactic conflict. The choice to venture into space is a bold move for Magic: The Gathering, known for its richly detailed fantasy worlds, and indicates a willingness to explore new and uncharted territories in storytelling and world-building​​.

At the time of writing, details about the specific plot, characters, or mechanics of the Volleyball set and the broader CENSORED Arc are sparse. This arc is expected to be the third and final chapter of the Metronome storyline, following the Omenpath and Dragonstorm Arcs. Anticipation and skepticism reign among fans in equal amounts for Volleyball and the CENSORED Arc. Evidently, there is a healthy curiosity within the Magic community for these innovative and adventurous new developments in the ongoing saga. That said, interstellar travel and intergalactic battles might be a stretch for fans who prefer MTG’s traditional lore.