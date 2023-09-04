All Wilds of Eldraine MTG cards worth money

The first Standard-legal Magic: The Gathering set of the 2023-2024 season, Wilds of Eldraine, launched with a handful of chase cards in the main set while collectors attempt to scoop up on Enchanting Tales in collector booster packs.

Wizards of the Coast returned to the MTG plane of Eldraine through the Wilds of Eldraine (WOE) Standard-legal set that soft-launched on Sept. 1 through prerelease events at local game stores. The main set features Showcase, extended, and borderless treatments—with only a handful of cards cresting above the $10 mark.

Despite the low card prices of cards from the main set on the secondary market, WOE contains solid cards that should impact multiple MTG formats, which may push prices up as the meta evolves. All card prices are based on averages from third-party sites like MTGGoldfish, TCGPlayer, and MTGStocks. Prices of WOE cards are subject to change on a daily basis. Updates will take place if any major price shifts occur.

All top-priced Wilds of Eldraine cards

The true chase cards from the Wilds of Eldraine set are Enchanting Tales anime confetti foil variants. WotC reprinted 63 MTG Enchantments on a bonus sheet for the Standard-legal set, with 20 of them featuring alternative anime art with a confetti foil treatment. Several main set cards also stand out, like Beseech the Mirror and Mooshaker Calvalry, impacting the Commander format while having potential in Standard as well.

Beseech the Mirror

Beseech the Mirror | Image via WotC

Slated to impact multiple MTG formats from Standard to Commander is Beseech the Mirror, a Mono-Black four-drop Sorcery Mythic Rare. Able to cheat out a tutored card that costs four or less mana, which does include Sheoldred, the Apocalypse, Beseech the Mirror is the top chase card for the WOE main set.

Extended foil: Around $55

Foil: Around $35

Extended non-foil: Around $35

Normal: Around $33

Moonshaker Calvalry

Moonshaker Calvalry| Image via WotC

Slotting into Commander decks as a win-con finisher is Moonshaker Calvalry. The eight-drop Mono-White spirit knight pumps the whole team based on the number of creatures you control and gives them Flying for the turn when Moonshaker Calvalry enters the battlefield. And if the spirit knight’s ability doesn’t end games, Moonshaker Calvary is still a 6/6 with Flying.

Extended foil: Around $35

Foil: Around $20

Extended non-foil: Around $25

Normal: Around $20

Agatha’s Soul Cauldron

Agatha’s Soul Cauldron | Image via WotC

Agatha’s Soul Cauldron is a two-drop activated ability mana rock with upside that will impact the Commander format and have potential in other MTG formats. The legendary Artifact will mostly get used as a mana rock that can tap for mana of any color to activate the abilities of creatures you control. Agatha’s Soul Cauldron can also exile cards from any graveyard while pumping up the team and giving them additional abilities.

Extended foil: Around $32

Foil: Around $17

Extended non-foil: Around $20

Normal: Around $17

The Virtue cycle

Virtue of Knowledge | Image via WotC Virtue of Persistence | Image via WotC Virtue of Loyalty | Image via WotC Virtue of Strength | Image via WotC Virtue of Courage | Image via WotC

There are a total of five Virtue cards in the WOE cycle: Virtue of Loyalty, Virtue of Courage, Virtue of Persistence, Virtue of Knowledge, and Virtue of Strength. Of the five, Virtue of Knowledge is worth the most at around $9 as of Sept. 4.

Virtue of Knowlege

Showcase foil: Around $15

Normal: Around $9

Virtue of Persistence

Showcase foil: Around $11

Normal: Around $7

Virtue of Loyalty

Showcase foil: Around $13

Normal: Around $6

Virtue of Strength

Showcase foil: Around $11

Normal: Around $6

Virtue of Courage

Showcase foil: Around $9

Normal: Around $3

Talion, the Kindly Lord

Talion, the Kindly Lord | Image via WotC

Potentially a foundational legendary creature in typal faerie decks in Standard and a must-have for Commander, Talion, the Kindly Lord taxes players for casting spells at a cost between one and ten. The faerie noble is also a solid four-drop in Dimir (Blue and Black) that can hold its own in faerie decks.

Borderless foil: Around $18

Foil: Around $6

Borderless non-foil: Around $6

Normal: Around $6

Ashiok, Wicked Manipulator

Ashiok, Wicked Manipulator | Image via WotC

Ashiok, Wicked Manipulator is the only Planeswalker in the WOE set. And yet, despite the Planeswalker card having solid abilities, the value of Ashiok, Wicked Manipulator is valued at $10 or less for all its variants.

Borderless foil: Around $10

Foil: Around $6

Normal: Around $5

Rowan, Scion of War

Rowan, Scion of War | Image via WotC

Having lost her Spark along with her twin brother Will, Rowan, Scion of War shows off the twin as a legendary creature in the MTG colors Black and Red. The Rakdos human wizard slots into Commander builds and has potential in formats like Pioneer, Brawl, and Standard.

Borderless foil: Around $17

Normal: Around $5

