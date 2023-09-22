MTG 2023 World Championship: Standings and format from MagicCon Vegas

Over 100 of the best MTG players gathered to win a World Championship title.

Players and fans are gathering in Las Vegas from Sept. 22 to 24 for the Magic: The Gathering World Championship XXIX at MagicCon, which will determine the world champion and best player of the year.

Paper MTG competition returned through the 2022-2023 season, highlighting Pro Tour tournaments and the Magic World Championship. Players who earned a seed to Worlds competed in the Wilds of Eldraine (WOE) Draft format and Standard Constructed. Days one and two featured both formats and only Standard Constructed was played during the final day at MTG Worlds 2023.

Sept. 22 MTG Worlds 2023 standings

Day one of the Magic World Championship began with three rounds of WOE draft, followed by four rounds of Standard Constructed. Players advancing to day two needed 12 match points or a 4-3 record. Top MTG players who started the day with a win during round one of the WOE Draft were Chris Ferber, Javier Dominguez, Eli Kassis, Karl Sarap, Seth Manfield, and Miguel Castro.

A total of 12 players began Magic Worlds 2023 with undefeated 3-0 records following the WOE Draft rounds.

