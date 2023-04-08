Best removal spells in March of the Machine Limited Draft and Sealed

Wicked Slumber Elspeth’s Smite Realmbreaker’s Grasp Seal from Existence Deadly Derision Stoke the Flames Volcanic Spite Atraxa’s Fall Cosmic Hunger

Wizards of the Coast stepped up Magic: The Gathering removal spells within the March of the Machine set at rarities of Common and Uncommon.

The March of the Machine (MOM) Limited format contains a large number of Rare and Mythic Rare bombs that will likely disrupt the meta. WotC compensated for the high number of powerful cards in the format, however, by increasing the power level of low-rarity removal spells. Many of these spells also target Battle cards, whether by removing Defense counters or destroying them altogether.

A couple of removal spells didn’t make the cut as the best in MOM but deserve an honorable mention shoutout. Mirrodin Avenged ranks at the top for best art and it can deal with a number of pesky bombs at Instant speed for only one Black mana. And as an added bonus, it also draws a card, which is typically valued at around two to three mana in a Limited format.

There are a total of 36 Battle cards in the MOM set, meaning players are more than likely going to have one or two within their main Limited deck. Render Inert is a three-drop in Black that can remove up to five counters from a permanent and draw a card. Removing counters applies to Defense counters on Battle cards, Loyalty counters on planeswalkers, and +1/+1 counters.

From exiling to Stun counters, here are the best MTG Common and Uncommon removal spells in March of the Machine for Limited Draft and Sealed gameplay.

Removal spells that require a target creature to either be attacking or blocking aren’t typically a high pick in Limited Draft. Elspeth’s Smite is an exception to that rule as it deals three damage at the cost of only one White mana. And if it kills the creature, it is exiled.

Realmbreaker’s Grasp is a two-drop Enchantment that can lock down an Artifact or creature, preventing it from attacking or blocking, in addition to activating its mana abilities. The MOM set isn’t loaded up with Enchantments meaning most players will sideboard Enchantment removal, increasing the overall value of Realmbreaker’s Grasp.

Enchantments that remove a nonland permanent from the battlefield are solid removal pieces within the Limited format. Seal from Existence also has the added benefit of Ward Three, tying up an opponent’s mana if they want something back and they don’t have Enchantment removal.

Using Convoke to potentially reduce the four-drop Instant’s cost, Wicked Slumber is a solid Uncommon piece of removal in the color Blue. The Instant spell taps down two creatures and puts a Stun counter on either both of them or two on one.

Deadly Derision is a typical Black four-cost removal spell at Instant speed that destroys a planeswalker or creature. It deals with potential bombs within the MOM Limited format and has the added bonus of creating a Treasure token as well, which is also good within Limited.

Using Convoke to help with the 2RR casting cost, Stoke the Flames is a solid pickup that can remove most creatures. The Instant spell can also get cast at Instant speed, dealing four damage to any target, which includes an opponent’s health and Battle cards.

Similar to Stoke the Flames without Convoke, Volcanic Spite is a two-drop Instant speed Red spell that deals three damage. The damage dealt can get applied to creatures, planeswalkers, or Battle cards. And if you choose to put a card from hand to the bottom of the library, you get to draw a card.

Green Sorcery spells typically don’t make the cut, but Atraxa’s Fall is different. The two-drop spell in Green destroys Artfacts, Battle cards, Enchantments, or a creature with Flying. This Sorcery spell is worth main decking as a way to combat Enchantment removal in White and Blue while also getting rid of an opponent’s Battle card that you’ve been assigned to protect since destroy is not the same as damage.

Every set has a Fight or Bite spell in Green, with Cosmic Hunger being the Instant Bite spell within the MOM set. Players can target creatures, planeswalkers, or Battle cards, making it a Common Green Instant worth grabbing in Limited Draft.