Best MTG Rare and Mythic Rare bombs for March of the Machine Limited Draft and Sealed

A guide to the best cards within MOM Limited Draft and Sealed, including Multiverse Legends.

Wizards of the Coast has packed the March of the Machine Limited format with a variety of Magic: The Gathering Rare and Mythic Rare cards, from legendary mashups and Multiverse Legends to planeswalkers and even Battle cards.

An epic set like March of the Machine (MOM) is bound to have a bomb-heavy Limited format. In addition to a total of 36 Battle cards and legendary team-ups, some of the strongest cards in Magic’s history were included in the Limited format through the Multiverse Legends sheet. To keep the Limited meta fair, WotC did add extra removal spells that can deal with many of the bombs. An MTG card is considered a bomb based on its ease of casting and synergies with the Draft archetypes for that set.

Not including the Multiverse Legends, the MOM set contained a total of 20 Mythic Rare and 60 Rare cards. This guide narrows down the best of the best that players will want to pick first in Draft and build around in Sealed. Colors like White have several bombs while others like Blue and Green only have one. Battle cards were also included, although they are subject to change once the MOM prerelease events begin on April 14.

From dinosaurs and planeswalkers to Artifacts and Phyrexians, here are the Rare and Mythic Rare March of the Machine Limited format bombs.

Multiverse Legends Rare and Mythic Rare bombs

Anafenza, Kin-Tree Spirit Elesh Norn, Grand Cenobite Jin-Gitaxias, Core Augur Sheoldred, Whispering One Urabrask the Hidden Vorinclex, Voice of Hunger Ayara, First of Locthwain Horobi, Death’s Wail Skithiryx, the Blight Dragon Captain Lannery Storm Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer Goreclaw, Terror of Qal Sisma Juri, Master of the Revue Kroxa, Titan of Death’s Hunger

Similar to Mystical Archives from the STX set, or Retro Artifacts in BRO, the MOM set contains a sheet of Multiverse Legends that legal to play within the Limited format. Most of the Multiverse Legends were powerful cards within the sets they were printed. A few, however, stand out as potential bombs within the MOM Limited format.

Anafenza, Kin-Tree Spirit

The five Praetors

Ayara, First of Locthwain

Horobi, Death’s Wail

Skithiryx, the Blight Dragon

Captain Lannery Storm

Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer

Goreclaw, Terror of Qal Sisma

Juri, Master of the Revue

Kroxa, Titan of Death’s Hunger

White MTG Rare and Mythic Rare bombs in MOM Limited

The color White is strong within the MOM Limited format, synergizing with both aggressive and Midrange tempo archetypes. Honorable mentions that didn’t make the cut were Boon-Bringer Valkyrie, a solid five-drop finisher and top-end creature that can win matches. And Progenitor Exarch is a great way to mass produce Incubate Artifacts while also being an engine that Transforms them.

Archangel Elspeth

Archangel Elspeth

Elspeth’s new look in MOM might not see much gameplay in Standard but Archangel Elspeth is undoubtedly a bomb within Draft and Sealed.

The planeswalker protects herself upon ETB

Archangel Elspeth synergizes with the WG +1/+1 counters Draft archetype

She creates tokens with Lifelink which is very good in Limited formats

Tokens created can get used as sacrifice outlets for the WB Draft archetype

Target creatures that get +1/+1 counters gain evasiveness through Flying which is another significant advantage in Limited formats

Sunfall

Sunfall

Sunfall is a bomb within MOM Limited and potentially in Standard as well. The five-drop Sorcery exiles all creatures and then creates “X” Incubate Artifacts, where “X” is the number of creatures exiled.

As a downside, Sunfall will not exile Incubate Artifacts that haven’t been Transformed

Exiling creatures is a big deal as it prevents any graveyard shenanigans, of which the UB archetype is all about.

Sunfall wipes out the board state of aggressive go-wide archetypes like WU knights, RW Aggro, and GW counters.

Dusk Legion Duelist

Dusk Legion Duelist

Powerful two-drops are hard to come by in a Limited format which is why Dusk Legion Duelist is a must-have pack-one pick-one in MOM Draft.

The vampire soldier synergizes with the GW counters archetype and all cards with the Backup mechanic

Dusk Legion Duelist draws a card once per turn when one or more +1/+1 counters are added to the soldier

Dusk Legion Duelist is very strong on curve, with multiple three-drops in the Limited format that have Backup

Blue MTG Rare and Mythic Rare bombs in MOM Limited

Supporting archetypes like knights and Convoke, Blue is more of a support color in MOM Limited. Most of the Convoke spells have too high of a mana cost and the high rarity creatures aren’t worth a first pick in Draft. Only Zephyr Singer makes the cut as a bomb pick.

Zephyr Singer

Zephyr Singer

Zephyr Singer is a four-drop pirate with Convoke, Flying, and Vigilance.

The pirate rewards creatures that Convoke by granting them a Flying counter upon Zephyr Singer entering the battlefield

Zephyr Singer’s base stats are solid for a four-drop that also has Flying and Vigilance

A player can get value from Zephyr Singer with only one creature tapping to pay the Convoke cost

Black MTG Rare and Mythic Rare bombs in MOM Limited

Similar to White, the MTG color Black within MOM Limited is a strong color that synergizes with multiple Draft archetypes. Honorable mentions include Bloated Processor, a three-drop 3/2 that scales in power and toughness upon sacrificing a Phyrexian while replacing itself when it dies. And Pile On is a solid removal spell that also provides card advantage.

Archpriest of Shadows

Archpriest of Shadows

Archpriest of Shadows is a five-drop 4/4 with Backup and Deathtouch.

The human warlock is a solid finisher.

Archpriest of Shadows has the added bonus of reanimating a creature from graveyard to battlefield upon dealing combat damage.

The Backup mechanic potentially returns a creature from your graveyard to the battlefield as well.

Grafted Butcher

Grafted Butcher

Packed with value as a two-drop in Black, Grafted Butcher can slot into any MOM Draft archetype.

The Samurai gives all Phyrexian creatures Menace upon it entering the battlefield, providing value when played during the later stages of a match

Grafted Butcher is a Phyrexian lord

Sacrificing an Artifact (Incubate token) or creature returns Grafted Butcher back to the battlefield. And this activated ability can get repeated any number of times.

Red MTG Rare and Mythic Rare bombs in MOM Limited

The color Red in MOM Limited synergizes with Convoke, sacrifice themes, and stompy creatures. It also has some decent removal. Honorable mentions in Red include Bloodfeather Phoenix for its ability to return from the graveyard to the battlefield at a cost of only one Red mana and have Haste.

Voldaren Thrillseeker is a cute combo that can end matches when it’s able to get pulled off. And Nahiri’s Warcrafting is a solid safe first pick that at Instant speed would have been a bomb.

Rampaging Raptor

Rampaging Raptor

Battles are a thing in MOM Limited, providing Rampaging Raptor the additional value to make the dinosaur a bomb in Red.

Rampaging Raptor is a four-drop 4/4 with Trample and Haste

Players can scale the dinosaur’s power +2/+0 at a cost of 2R any number of times as a combat trick

Upon dealing damage to an opponent, Rampaging Raptor also deals damage to a planeswalker or Battle

Green MTG Rare and Mythic Rare bombs in MOM Limited

Synergizing and providing support for a variety of MOM Draft archetypes, the color Green has one bomb. And it’s a legendary Artifact.

Ozolith, the Shattered Spire

Ozolith, the Shattered Spire

The legendary Artifact does everything a player wants within Backup, Incubate, and +1/+1 counter builds.

For every +1/+1 counter put on an Artifact (Incubate token) or creature, add that many plus one more

Ozolith, the Shattered Spire has an activated ability of only 1G that puts a +1/+1 counter on an Artifact or creature

As an added bonus, the Artifact also has the mechanic, Cycling, able to draw a card under dire circumstances for two mana of any color at Instant speed.

Multicolor MTG Rare and Mythic Rare bombs in MOM Limited

The March of the Machine set is packed with multicolor legendary team-ups. Most are viable in other Magic formats, like Commander, but are difficult to pull off in a Limited format. Only two-color legendary mashups were chosen as potential bombs for Draft and Sealed, given their ease to cast in conjunction with their abilities and stats.

Drana and Linvala

Drana and Linvala

Four mana for a 3/4 Flying and Vigilance creature is a solid rate within a Limited format.

The legendary mashup shuts down an opponent from activating abilities

Drana and Linvala grant their controller access to all activated abilities from an opponent

Glissa, Herald of Predation

Glissa, Herald of Predation

Synergizing with Phyrexian creature types and the Incubate mechanic, Glissa, Herald of Predation is a bomb in BG.

The legendary zombie elf has modal ability options that her controller cand choose one of at the beginning of combat on their turn

She is a Transform Incubate engine

Glissa gives all Phyrexian creatures First Strike and Deathtouch until the end of that turn

Inga and Esika

Inga and Esika

The Blue and Green MOM Draft archetype is on the weak side but gets stronger with the addition of Inga and Esika.

All creatures have Vigilance and can tap for mana fixing

Casting creature spells with three or more mana getting provided by a tapped creature, provides its controller with a drawn card

Battle MTG Rare and Mythic Rare bombs in MOM Limited

Image via WotC

Battle cards are hard to avoid with a total of 36 of them getting included in the MOM set. Without testing them, it’s hard to say if any are bombs within the Draft Limited format. But a few do have potential.