It’s been a massive year for Magic: The Gathering, which has seen plenty in the way of set releases and cards come our way. From the likes of The Lord of the Rings and Doctor Who to the many Secret Lairs and format changes, MTG has become quite the phenomenon.

But May’s huge change to how the Standard rotation works saw the biggest shift for MTG in 2023—for better or worse. Now, the main Standard sets remain an integral part of the major format for much longer, meaning those super-OP cards that came this year will continue to play a part well into 2024.

Here are the cards that defined MTG’s Standard format the most in 2023.

The best MTG Standard format cards of 2023

Sheoldred, the Apocalypse (Dominaria United)

Hope you’ve got removal straight away. Image via WotC

All right folks, the party’s over. I think we knew this one would be here, right? Since arriving with Dominaria United in early September, Shelly has been a literal staple in any deck that even considers running Black.

While my personal journey with MTG only really started last year, I’ve never seen a single card simply dominate the meta as much as Sheoldred, the Apocalypse. A well-costed body, five health meaning relative safety against Red burn, Deathtouch to keep an opponent’s board in check… that’s all before we get to the lifegain-and-drain from players drawing cards.

Bring on September 2024 so we can finally be rid of this beast once and for all.

Wedding Announcement (Innistrad: Crimson Vow)

Card draw, token generation, board-wide buffs—what more do you want it to do? Image via WotC

Wedding Announcement has enjoyed two years in the MTG Standard rotation and it remains a quintessential piece in an assortment of decks today. Ahead on the board? Enjoy card advantage via draws. Needing to develop a board? Here’s a 1/1 Human. Reached three turns with the enchantment on the board? Here’s a board-wide buff. It’s a maximum-value card that works in many decks.

It’s only gotten better with all the tools assisting Human decks over the years, particularly with Wilds of Eldraine a short while ago. Those Selesnya Enchantment decks from Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty haunt me to this day, and this card is part of the reason why.

Make Disappear (Streets of New Capenna)

You have to love a full spell counter for two mana. Image via WotC

From the outset, Make Disappear immediately made appearances in multi-colored decks since its introduction with Streets of New Capenna. I personally loved the set, but without the bombs we’re used to seeing in other sets, Make Disappear rose to the top of SNC very quickly.

In all honesty, it’s a great card that lands almost every time early on. In late-game scenarios when players can afford to pay the two or four mana, it’s definitely weaker, but it’s the fact you can counter anything that makes Make Disappear such a strong option.

Atraxa, Grand Unifier (Phyrexia: All Will Be One)

Seven mana, but the impact it has had is monumental. Image via WotC

Atraxa, Grand Unifier arrived with Phyrexia: All Will Be One in early 2023 and it took a moment to really get rolling. Its power in a Domain deck using four to five colors was monumental, and when it landed on the board, its sheer presence as a 7/7 was enough to overwhelm an opponent.

But it’s the card’s main effect that sees it land on our list. You almost certainly found a follow-up or an answer in the 10 cards revealed, meaning it could immediately die yet still have a game-altering impact. Between the easy ramp to seven mana today as well as the numerous reanimation effects available in MTG Standard, Atraxa will remain a staple until it rotates out.

Kumano Faces Kakkazan (Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty)

An essential mono-red aggro inclusion. Image via WotC

Ah, Kumano Faces Kakkazan. As someone who loves a good Saga, this one pains me because of its slot in the most frustrating of decks to play against—Mono-Red Aggro. There really is nothing like copping a ping to the face on turn one, but hey, at least we knew what would follow.

The Phoenix Chick or Monastery Swiftspear that almost certainly came next is helped along with the +1/+1 counter from this Saga, then the hasted Etching of Kumano just drove the dagger deeper after it exiled your tiny blockers. This is another card I’ll be happy to see off next September.

Cut Down (Dominaria United)

I knew it was busted the moment I saw it. Image via WotC

Cut Down was one of the first cards I remember seeing upon DMU’s release and immediately I knew it was a banger. Sure enough, like Sheoldred, Cut Down became a staple in any deck that splashes Black. At just one mana, it’s incredibly versatile, and in a color that already has heaps of removal, it quickly rose to become the most-picked card in MTG Standard, according to MTGGoldfish.

To top it off, it’s Uncommon. With plenty out there on paper and an auto-include on MTG Arena, we’ll be seeing tons of small creatures meet their end to this Instant in the coming months.

The Wandering Emperor (Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty)

“Oh they’ve got four mana floating? Guess I won’t be attacking then.” Image via WotC

Our Planeswalker choice for this list is The Wandering Emperor, who has seen a little drop-off following the release of The Lost Caverns of Ixalan but spent the better part of 2023 slicing and dicing its way through many a meta deck.

Its primary use comes courtesy of the Flash keyword, where you’d drop this as an opponent’s creature attacked, allowing you to exile it with immediate effect. Is it a smaller creature? Great, spawn in a 2/2 Samurai instead. Sure, its main use is a deterrent against tapped attackers, but keeping the 2/2s with Vigilance coming as well as throwing +1/+1 counters around the board makes The Wandering Emperor an all-around beast of a card that has won me many games.

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan is still relatively new, but its cards are already leaving a mark on the Standard format. With Murder at Karlov Manor just months away, there isn’t a better time to get into MTG—both in-person and online.