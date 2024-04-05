Best MTG reprints in Outlaws of Thunder Junction

Reprinted Magic: The Gathering cards matter within the Outlaws of Thunder Junction set, from main deck cards to the Breaking News bonus sheet and Big Score.

The MTG set, Outlaws of Thunder Junction, has forever altered what a Standard-legal set release can look like. Unlike any Standard set in the past, OTJ contains new and reprinted Magic cards found on The List through The Big Score. Also slotted into The List were 10 Special Guest cards that are all MTG reprints. On top of both The Big Score and Special Guest cards, the OTJ contains a bonus sheet of reprints called Breaking News.

Best Big Score MTG reprints in Thunder Junction

Intended to have an Epilogue sub-set sold alongside the main set, Wizards of the Coast scrubbed the concept after the failure of March of the Machine: Aftermath. The cards were instead added to the main set through The Big Score, consisting of 30 cards found within The List slot of an OTJ Playbooster pack. Most of the 30 cards were new but a few MTG reprints were included too. All Big Score cards are legal to play within the Standard format.

Grand Abolisher is back in Standard and, valued as a reprint in OTJ at around $10. The Mono-White card is popular in the Commander format and will likely see some sideboard-Constructed play. Rest in Peace also returns to Standard as graveyard hate, along with Torpor Orb to prevent abilities from triggering.

Best Thunder Junction main set MTG reprints

Within the main OTJ set, the number of MTG reprints is around as previous sets. Standing out from the others is the return of enemy Fast lands that were first printed in Kaladesh. These Rare lands enter the battlefield tapped unless you control two or fewer lands. The OTJ reprints also included two popular protection spells in Magic and a Dragon from Core Set 2021.

OTJ reprint Explainer Terror of the Peaks Originally printed in Core Set 2021, the five-drop Dragon was once quite strong in Standard. And remains a popular Commander card, with the OTJ reprint projected at a value of around $20. Snakeskin Veil and Take Up the Shield Snakeskin Veil is from Kaldheim and Take Up the Shield is from DMU. Both are solid protection spells that will see Constructed and Limited play. Archangel of Tithes Originally printed in Magic Origins, the four-drop Mono-White angel is a powerhouse in Control decks. The Angel will see Constructed play but not so much in Limited due to its casting cost containing three White pips.

Breaking News and Special Guest MTG reprints in OTJ

Containing over 65 MTG reprints from Oko, Thief of Crowns to Mindslayer, most Breaking News reprints target a player or permanent, synergizing with the new OTJ mechanic called Crimes. Unlike The Big Score cards, these MTG reprints aren’t Standard legal and are only legal to play in the formats they were already legal in. But they are legal within the OTJ Limited format. We put together a full list of the Breaking News MTG reprints and included a few that have the potential to pop off within Thunder Junction Draft and Sealed.

Special Guest cards are also not legal to play in Standard but can get used in formats they are legal to play in. Top pulls you can get from the Special Guest list are cards like Brazen Borrower, Morbid Opportunist, Stoneforge Mystic, and Port Razer.

