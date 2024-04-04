All MTG Breaking News cards and best cards for Thunder Junction Limited Draft

Wizards of the Coast has added a Magic: The Gathering bonus sheet to the Outlaws of Thunder Junction Limited Draft and Sealed format, featuring over 60 reprinted cards in Breaking News.

The Standard-legal Outlaws of Thunder Junction (OTJ) set is packed with cards that aren’t from the main MTG set, featuring a bonus sheet and cards from The List. Each Play Booster pack will contain one Breaking News bonus sheet card, and in one out of five, you may find a card from The List that contains Special Guest and Big Score cards. The Breaking News bonus sheet is similar to previous sheets seen in Wilds of Eldraine and Brothers’ War Draft.

How Breaking News bonus sheet works in Thunder Junction

Watch for powerful combos like Mindslayer and Esoteric Duplicator. Image via WotC

The Breaking News bonus sheet from OTJ contains a total of 65 reprinted Magic cards. When playing any of the Limited formats (Draft, Sealed, and Prerelease Sealed), Breaking News cards are legal to play. In any other MTG format, you can play the cards in the format they are legal in. Take Oko, Thief of Crowns, for example. The multi-format banned card is legal to play within the OTJ Limited format—and only in the other MTG formats Vintage, Commander, Oathbreaker, and Timeless. Every Play Booster pack has a dedicated slot for a Breaking News card. And almost every MTG card on the bonus sheet synergizes with the new OTJ mechanic, Crimes.

All Breaking News cards in Thunder Junction bonus sheet

The rarity breakdown for Breaking News cards is 20 Uncommons, 30 Rares, and 15 Mythic Rares, according to WotC. Each of the 15 Mythic Rares has an alt anime-textured full art foil treatment found only in Collector booster packs.

Breaking News cards Rarity Breaking News cards Rarity Fierce Retribution U Journey to Nowhere U Essence Capture U Repulse U Heartless Pilage U Murder U Fling U Skewer the Critics U Clear Shot U Thornado U Back for More U Buried in the Garden U Decisive Denial U Hindering Light U Humiliate U Hypothesizzle U Ride Down U Savage Smash U Terminal Agony U Tyrant’s Scorn U Fell the Mighty R Pariah R Path to Exile R Archive Trap R Archmage’s Charm R Commandeer R Imp’s Michief R Reanimate R Collective Defiance R Electrodomiance R Skull Crack R Pest Infestation R Primal Might R Abrupt Decav R Bedevil R Cruel Ultimatum R Decimate R Detention Sphere R Endless Detour R Ionize R Outlaws’ Merriment R Siphon Insight R Vanishing Verse R Villainous Wealth R Void Rend R Unlicensed Hearse R Dust Bowl R Land Voidslime R Leyline Binding MR Mana Drain MR Mindbreak Trap MR Overwhelming Forces MR Thoughtseize MR Crackle with Power MR Indomitable Creativity MR Force of Vigor MR Anguished Unmaking MR Crime//Punishment MR Fractured Identity MR Oko, Theif of Crowns MR Contagion Engine MR Grindstone MR Mindslaver MR

Best Breaking News Thunder Junction cards for Draft and Sealed

Mindslayer. Image via WotC Path to Exile. Image via WotC Mana Drain. Image via WotC Thoughtseize. Image via WotC Crackle With Power. Image via WotC Oko, Theif of Crowns. Image via WotC

Some of the best Breaking News cards depend on the OTJ Draft archetypes, while others can work as a splash. The MTG cards Mindslayer and Esoteric Duplicator potentially rank as the best combo between the Bonus sheet and The Big Score. But acquiring these cards in either Draft or Sealed takes some luck since they’re both Mythic Rares and Esoteric Duplicator is less likely to show up in a Play Booster pack. The UB archetype has payoffs for Crimes, making cards like Mana Drain, Murder, Overwhelming Forces, Thoughtseize, and Tyrant’s Scorn quite good within the archetype.

Cards like Oko, Thief of Crowns are worthy of splashing in any OTJ archetype while a card like Reanimate is really good within the BG archetype. If you can somehow come up with the mana, Crackle with Power is a game-ender. Primal Might gets better in an RG build and Bedevil is a solid form of removal in a BR deck.

