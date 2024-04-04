Category:
MTG
TCG

All MTG Breaking News cards and best cards for Thunder Junction Limited Draft

Gain a huge advantage by committing Crimes.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Apr 4, 2024 02:12 pm
Oko lounging on frontier western porch with elk in background
Image via WotC

Wizards of the Coast has added a Magic: The Gathering bonus sheet to the Outlaws of Thunder Junction Limited Draft and Sealed format, featuring over 60 reprinted cards in Breaking News.

The Standard-legal Outlaws of Thunder Junction (OTJ) set is packed with cards that aren’t from the main MTG set, featuring a bonus sheet and cards from The List. Each Play Booster pack will contain one Breaking News bonus sheet card, and in one out of five, you may find a card from The List that contains Special Guest and Big Score cards. The Breaking News bonus sheet is similar to previous sheets seen in Wilds of Eldraine and Brothers’ War Draft. 

How Breaking News bonus sheet works in Thunder Junction

Man with zombie brain
Watch for powerful combos like Mindslayer and Esoteric Duplicator. Image via WotC

The Breaking News bonus sheet from OTJ contains a total of 65 reprinted Magic cards. When playing any of the Limited formats (Draft, Sealed, and Prerelease Sealed), Breaking News cards are legal to play. In any other MTG format, you can play the cards in the format they are legal in. Take Oko, Thief of Crowns, for example. The multi-format banned card is legal to play within the OTJ Limited format—and only in the other MTG formats Vintage, Commander, Oathbreaker, and Timeless. Every Play Booster pack has a dedicated slot for a Breaking News card. And almost every MTG card on the bonus sheet synergizes with the new OTJ mechanic, Crimes

All Breaking News cards in Thunder Junction bonus sheet

The rarity breakdown for Breaking News cards is 20 Uncommons, 30 Rares, and 15 Mythic Rares, according to WotC. Each of the 15 Mythic Rares has an alt anime-textured full art foil treatment found only in Collector booster packs. 

Breaking News cardsRarityBreaking News cardsRarity
Fierce RetributionUJourney to NowhereU
Essence CaptureURepulse U
Heartless PilageUMurderU
FlingUSkewer the CriticsU
Clear ShotUThornadoU
Back for MoreUBuried in the GardenU
Decisive DenialUHindering LightU
HumiliateUHypothesizzleU
Ride DownUSavage SmashU
Terminal Agony UTyrant’s ScornU
Fell the MightyRPariahR
Path to ExileRArchive TrapR
Archmage’s CharmRCommandeerR
Imp’s MichiefRReanimateR
Collective DefianceRElectrodomianceR
Skull CrackRPest InfestationR
Primal MightRAbrupt DecavR
BedevilRCruel Ultimatum R
DecimateRDetention SphereR
Endless DetourRIonizeR
Outlaws’ MerrimentRSiphon InsightR
Vanishing VerseRVillainous WealthR
Void RendRUnlicensed HearseR
Dust BowlR LandVoidslimeR
Leyline BindingMRMana DrainMR
Mindbreak TrapMROverwhelming ForcesMR
ThoughtseizeMRCrackle with PowerMR
Indomitable CreativityMRForce of VigorMR
Anguished UnmakingMRCrime//PunishmentMR
Fractured IdentityMROko, Theif of CrownsMR
Contagion EngineMRGrindstoneMR
MindslaverMR

Best Breaking News Thunder Junction cards for Draft and Sealed

Some of the best Breaking News cards depend on the OTJ Draft archetypes, while others can work as a splash. The MTG cards Mindslayer and Esoteric Duplicator potentially rank as the best combo between the Bonus sheet and The Big Score. But acquiring these cards in either Draft or Sealed takes some luck since they’re both Mythic Rares and Esoteric Duplicator is less likely to show up in a Play Booster pack. The UB archetype has payoffs for Crimes, making cards like Mana Drain, Murder, Overwhelming Forces, Thoughtseize, and Tyrant’s Scorn quite good within the archetype.

Cards like Oko, Thief of Crowns are worthy of splashing in any OTJ archetype while a card like Reanimate is really good within the BG archetype. If you can somehow come up with the mana, Crackle with Power is a game-ender. Primal Might gets better in an RG build and Bedevil is a solid form of removal in a BR deck.

Author
Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for seven years, of which five have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.