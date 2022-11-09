Lay Down Arms Static Net Overwhelming Remorse Brotherhood’s End extended art Mishra’s Command Obliterating Bolt Bushwhack

Artifacts and creatures matter in The Brothers’ War Limited format, but so do Magic: The Gathering removal spells to take care of an opponent’s key threat.

Powerful Mech Artifacts and creatures are the focus of The Brothers’ War Limited format, along with cards that can return to the battlefield from the graveyard through the Unearth mechanic. It’s unlikely that a removal spell will pull a player into a specific color. But that doesn’t mean some of them aren’t worth a pack-one-pick-one grab.

Removal spells at Instant and Sorcery speed that specifically target Artifacts and Enchantments are typically sideboard options when playing Draft or Sealed. Due to the high number of Artifacts in the BRO set, though, removal spells such as Disenchant and Defabricate should potentially get included in the main deck.

There are also several honorable mentions players should keep an eye on during BRO Draft, but not necessarily prioritize as a top pick. Prison Sentence in White is a cute Aura, locking down an opponent’s creature from attacking, blocking, or activating abilities. It also has its controller Scry two upon entering the battlefield.

Disfigure returns in BRO, taking out low-cost creatures at Instant speed for only one Black mana. And Gruesome Realization is a new modal Sorcery spell that can either draw cards or wipe out a bunch of tokens and creatures with a toughness of one.

Here are the best MTG removal spells in The Brothers’ War for Limited formats.

Lay Down Arms

One mana removal is always solid within a Limited format. Lay Down the Arms has a unique design, exiling a target creature with a mana value equal to or less than the number of Plains you control. Two Plain lands on the battlefields, for example, exiles a two-mana creature.

Exile is important in BRO Limited since multiple archetypes have recursion and reanimation effects, and because of the Unearth mechanic. Most times Lay Down the Arms won’t exile a creature with a mana cost over three, but it can happen.

Static Net

Four mana is slightly on the high side for an Enchantment that exiles any nonland permanent. But Static Net has more to it, making it worth picking up as a versatile form of removal in the MTG color White.

In addition to exiling any nonland permanent, Static Net also gains its controller two life and creates a tapped Powerstone. Both effects are ETB effects. Powerstones will likely have a major impact on the BRO Limited meta. And it essentially gives one mana back upon casting Static Net.

Overwhelming Remorse

Overwhelming Remorse exiles any target creature or planeswalker, using a unique cost-reduction effect that is based on the number of creatures in your graveyard. The Instant is great in BG and WB archetypes but will work in any archetype playing or splashing the MTG color Black.

Cards like Overwhelming Remorse are saved to take out an opponent’s bomb, which typically won’t hit the battlefield until at least turn four. Even outside of graveyard matters archetypes, most players will have at least two creatures in their graveyard by the time they cast Overwhelming Remorse, reducing its cost to three total mana.

Brotherhood’s End

The MTG color Red has several powerful removal spells, with Brotherhood’s End potentially pulling players into the color. The Rare Sorcery spell has two options: deal three damage to all creatures and planeswalkers or destroy all Artifacts with mana of three or less.

Sacrifice builds and graveyard matters archetypes will want Brotherhood’s End, taking out aggressive archetypes while slowing down Tempo decks that are trying to ramp into larger creatures.

Mishra’s Command

Potentially one of the best Command cards in the BRO cycle, Mishra’s Command is a removal spell with two other modal options for flexibility. The Sorcery spell should pull a player in the MTG color Red as it can remove both creatures and planeswalkers for “X” damage where “X” is whatever mana you want to spend on it.

As an added bonus, Mishra’s Command can also provide card advantage or pump a creature with Haste in addition to removing a key obstacle.

Obliterating Bolt

Obliterating Bolt is an upgraded Lightning Bolt, which has seen plenty of gameplay in its time as a Magic card. For only two mana, players can deal four damage to creatures or planeswalkers. And if it dies, the permanent is exiled.

Bushwhack

Bushwack is a one-drop removal spell in the MTG color Green with upside. The Sorcery spell is a fight spell, which is typically a solid form of removal in Green. As an added bonus, it can also provide mana fixing when needed. Both effects are wanted in archetypes that play Green, and players should grab multiple copies of Bushwhack if possible during a BRO Draft.