Best MTG Modern Horizons 3 commanders we want to play

From birds to graveyards, MH3 contains some powerful commanders.
The Modern Horizons 3 set is packed with powerful Magic: The Gathering creatures for Commander, other Eternal formats, and Modern. Here are the three commanders I’m most excited to build around. 

Nadu, Winged Wisdom MTG commander

Bird wizard flying over pond in MH3
Draw a ton of cards and put lands onto the battlefield untapped. Image via WotC

Within a Green and Blue (GU) Ramp build, Nadu, Winged Wisdom is the bird for me. The Legendary either puts a land onto the battlefield untapped or places a permanent in hand when any creature you control is targeted with a spell. This ability can trigger up to two times per turn, per creature. This means each creature targeted can trigger Nadu, Winged Wisdom’s ability twice per turn. 

I feel like the possibilities for Nadu, Winged Wisdom are endless. Green and Blue are MTG colors with plenty of bounce and protection spells, all of which trigger the Bird Wizard’s ability. You can add Equipment like Lightning Greaves into the build for additional triggers and mana dorks like Delighted Hafling to ramp into Nadu. You can even then play new MH3 cards like Flare of Cultivation, sacrificing the Hafling, to Ramp out even more lands. 

Landfall cards will thrive under the leadership of Nadu, Winged Wisdom. Beanstalk Giant is a must-have, along with Ashaya, Soul of the Wild, and maybe Cultivator Colossus on the top end. 

Coram, the Undertaker MTG commander

Warrior in graveyarde with huge axe in MH3
It’s time for graveyard shenanigans. Image via WotC

Playing your opponent’s creatures is fun, especially after you force them to mill that creature with Coram, the Undertaker. The Legendary Human Warrior in the MTG colors Black, Red, and Green (BRG) has its power determined by the greatest power among creatures in all graveyards. It doesn’t have evasion, because that would be super broken, but the Warrior can have you play a land and spell from any graveyard put there during that turn. 

High synergy cards I’ll be testing out include the new Six from MH3, good old Honest Rustein, Stitcher Supplier, Syr Konrad, the Grim, and Chainer, Nightmare Adept

The Necrobloom MTG commander

Plant growing wild in forest through MH3
Landfall and Aristocrats mash together through a Plant. Image via WotC

Yes, I obviously like Landfall builds based on wanting to play Nadu, Winged Wisdom, but I love Arisotcrat decks more. And The Necrobloom has the potential to satisfy both desires within one MTG Commander deck. The Plant in the colors White, Black, and Green (WBG) creates a 0/1 token whenever a land enters the battlefield under your control. If you have seven or more lands in play, you get to create 2/2 Zombie tokens instead. 

Aristocrat builds want to send creatures (tokens count) to the graveyard while BG wants to revive those creatures. It’s a heavenly symbiotic synergy. Wight of the Reliquary is a new MH3 I am looking forward to testing within The Necrobloom Commander deck. The Shifting Woodland is another good new card, along with the Flip-Walker Grist, Voracious Larva//Grist, the Plague Swarm. And I’m excited to finally play with Thalia and The Gitrog Monster. Other MTG Commander cards that fit the deck are Elas il-Kor, Sadistic Pilgrim, Blood Artist, Zulaport Cutthroat, and Honest Rutstein. 

