All MTG Flip-Walkers, Double-Faced Planeswalkers in Modern Horizons 3

Double-Faced Magic: The Gathering Planeswalkers return in Modern Horizons 3 as new Flip-Walker cards, featuring Tamiyo, Ral, Grist, and Sorin.

What are MTG Flip-Walkers in Modern Horizons 3?

Flip-Walkers in Modern Horizons 3 are Double-Faced cards with a mono-colored Legendary creature front side and a dual-colored Planeswalker backside. All Flip-Walkers are new and legal to play within MTG Modern and Eternal formats. Each front side of a Flip-Walker has a stipulation in the text that causes the creature to transform into a Planeswalker, much like the Phyrexian-Saga flip cards from March of the Machine.

Sorin of House Markov//Soren Ravenous Neonate

Sorin of House Markov. Image via WotC Sorin of House Markov. Image via WotC Sorin of House Markov. Image via WotC Sorin Ravenous Neonate. Image via WotC Sorin Ravenous Neonate. Image via WotC Sorin Ravenous Neonate. Image via WotC

Aristocrat players will rejoice over Extort on Sorin of House Markov. The Lifelink Legendary Human Noble transforms into the Planeswalker Sorin, Ravenous Neonate if you’ve gained three or more life this turn. Sorin as a Planeswalker also has Extort and has a starting Loyalty of three. His ultimate is decent but not overpowered, and Sorin’s minus-one ability is the best.

Tamiyo, Inquisitive Student//Tamiyo, Seasoned Scholar

Tamiyo Inquisitive Student. Image via WotC Tamiyo Inquisitive Student. Image via WotC Tamiyo Inquisitive Student. Image via WotC Tamiyo Seasoned Scholar. Image via WotC

Tapping into Tamiyo’s younger days, Tamiyo, Inquisitive Student creates Clue tokens by attacking with Flying and 0/3 base stats. You can flip the Legendary Moonfolk Wizard into the Planeswalker Tamiyo, Seasoned Scholar by drawing a third card that turn. The Planeswalker Tamiyo has a starting Loyalty of two but has a plus-two that reduces an attacking creature’s power by one. Tamiyo’s ultimate fills your hand with no maximum hand size and her minus-three provides card advantage and Ramp.

Grist Voracious Larva//Grist the Plague Swarm

Grist Voracious Larva. Image via WotC Grist Voracious Larva. Image via WotC Grist Voracious Larva. Image via WotC Grist the Plague Swarm. Image via WotC

Grist, the insect with a Spark, returns to MTG. As a Legendary Insect creature, Grist Voracious Larva is a 1/2 with Deathtouch that costs only a single Green mana to cast. The Insect transforms into a Planeswalker if it or any other creature enters the battlefield from your graveyard and you pay one Green mana. Grist, the Plague Swarm has a Loyalty of three and fuels graveyard shenanigans through its plus-one ability and the Planeswalker’s ultimate.

Ral, Monsoon Mage//Ral, Leyline Prodigy

Ral Monsoon Mage. Image via WotC Ral Leyline Prodigy. Image via WotC

Showing off Ral during his younger emo days is Ral, Monsoon Mage, a two-drop 1/3 that reduces the cost of Instant and Sorcery spells by one. Each time you cast an Instant or Sorcery, flip a coin. If you lose the toss, Ral deals one damage to you, but if you win, Ral transforms. You can still reduce the cost of Instant and Sorcery spells by one through Ral, Leyline Prodigy’s plus-one ability. He has two starting Loyalty but gains Loyalty for every Instant and Sorcery spell you cast during the turn Ral was transformed.

Ajani, Nacatl Pariah//Ajani, Nacatl Avenger

Ajani, Nacatl Pariah. Image via WotC Ajani, Nacatl Avenger. Image via WotC

The young Ajani, Nacatl Pariah is a powerful two-drop, creating a 2/1 token upon entering the battlefield. To transform, a cat must perish, turning the young Ajani into the Planeswalker Ajani, Nacatl Avenger. Tapping into Ajani Planeswalker themes, the plus-two puts a +1/+1 counter on all cats you own. His starting Loyalty is three and there is a zero-cost Loyalty ability that creates a token and can trigger Ajani to deal damage to any target.

