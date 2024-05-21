Surprise MTG Treefolk added to Modern Horizons 3—without their partner

Devs of the Modern Horizons 3 set in Magic: The Gathering have added Six as a Legendary Treefolk before the partnership with Wrenn.

The MTG Planeswalker Wrenn was introduced through the first Modern Horizons set as Wrenn and Six. As a Dryad, Wrenn was able to bind with Treefolk. Six, the sixth Treefolk that Wrenn bonded with is from the plane of Kessig. Treefolk who bonded with Wrenn were never featured on their own MTG card, until the release of Modern Horizons 3, showcased through MH3 spoilers on May 21. The Legendary Treefolk were allowed to live out their days in peace per Wrenn, but until now, we have never seen Six portrayed before their bond to Wrenn.

Ramp through Mill and return permanents from graveyard through Retrace. Image via WotC

Wrenn and Six featured graveyard shenanigans through the Retrace mechanic and the ability to return a target land from the graveyard to hand. Six within MH3 also features Retrace, an MTG mechanic that allows you to cast permanent cards from the graveyard by discarding a land in addition to paying the permanent casting cost.

Card name: Six

Casting cost: 2G

Type: Legendary Creature—Treefolk

Rarity: Rare

Keyword: Reach

Stats: 2/4

When Six attacks, you mill three cards, and if a land is tossed you can put it into your hand instead. You can only use Retrace if it’s your turn and Six is on the battlefield. Six is slightly better than Wrenn and Six in that Retrace was limited to Instant and Sorcery spells on the Planeswalker, whereas any permanent in the graveyard has Retrace with Six. Expect Six to have a significant impact on the MH3 Draft meta.

You can test out Six and all the Modern Horizons 3 cards through Prerelease events that begin on June 7.

